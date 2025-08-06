55-Year-Old Has No Savings, No Retirement, No Home, and Makes $20 An Hour—After Husband Left Her For An Ex, She Asks, 'Where Do I Start?'

Imagine waking up every morning wondering if it'll be your last paycheck before everything collapses. That fear kept her up at night. At 55, she's got no savings, no retirement, zero home ownership—earning just $20 an hour after a decade of rebuilding life. She posted a gut-punching plea on Reddit: "Where do I start?"

Her story began 10 years ago. After 15 years as a homemaker, her husband walked out—reconnecting with an ex, exposing months of betrayal. He secretly stopped paying the mortgage and drained their savings, leaving her and their kids homeless and broke.

Diagnosed with a chronic illness, she reentered school and finished a healthcare administration degree. She landed a job paying $10 an hour, no benefits, and scraped by. Now she makes $20 an hour as a contractor, gets health "insurance" from a self-funded plan, and has access to a 0% match 401(k) with no employer contribution. Her take‑home is about $2,500 a month.

She's terrified about how long she can work and whether she'll ever own a home again. She asked: "I would like to own a home again… and I know I need a retirement savings, but I don't know if it's even feasible. Where do I start?"

Redditors responded with sympathy and practical suggestions. One user said flat out, "You literally just start saving. That's it. There's no magic trick." They encouraged her to find work that doesn't break her body and reminded her she still has 15–20 working years ahead.

Another user laid out a solid to-do list: ask how many kids still depend on her, explore temp agencies with her degree, potentially earn side income through interior design, and build a bare‑bones budget. They even suggested skipping the zero‑match 401(k) to open a traditional IRA for quicker benefits.

One practical commenter, who had done similar work, recommended she try hospital patient registration. At around $25 an hour with benefits and often a match, that job is a lifeline for many over‑50 professionals.

So how can someone begin turning things around after financial setbacks, divorce, or years out of the workforce?

Start with a basic budget. Track your monthly income, fixed bills, and variable expenses like food and transportation. Even if your income feels tight, try to carve out a small amount—just 2% to 5%—for emergency savings. Over time, aim to build that up to 10% or even 15%, especially if retirement savings haven't yet started.

Finding better-paying work can be a game changer. Whether or not you have a degree, there are often overlooked options. Some Reddit users suggested job boards, hospital systems, and even temp agencies as ways to land roles with benefits. Others emphasized avoiding burnout by choosing work that pays more without draining your health.

Then there's retirement. Open an account—whether that's a 401(k) through work, or an IRA you open yourself. If you're over 50, you can contribute extra through catch-up contributions. Roth or traditional? That depends on your income and tax needs—but what matters most is simply starting. Even $20 a paycheck can snowball with time.

Debt also needs a strategy. If you're supporting adult kids or carrying lingering financial commitments, take a hard look at what's sustainable. Redirecting even one unnecessary expense toward paying down loans or credit cards could create breathing room—and reduce interest in the long run.

And don't go it alone. Nonprofits, career coaches, disability services, even alumni networks can offer resources that don't require you to figure everything out by yourself. For some, Social Security benefits tied to a former spouse may be an option too—especially if the marriage lasted ten years or more.

Her story is terrifying—but it's not the end. Retirement might feel like a fantasy when you're just trying to stay afloat, but it's not out of reach. Even if you're starting at zero, the goal isn't perfection—it's progress. One paycheck with a little leftover. One bill paid down. One interview that opens a door. Every step, no matter how small, builds momentum. Slow and steady might not be flashy, but it's powerful.

