Codie Sanchez Reveals The Best Place To Meet Rich People: 'Go To A Golf Course'

Meeting rich people can change your life. They often operate with a different mentality and give you a glimpse into what it takes to become successful. It also aligns with the idea that you are the average of the five people that you spend the most time with.

However, rich people also like to hang out with other rich people. That's one of the key points small business expert Codie Sanchez made in a recent video. Luckily, she shared an intuitive way to meet more rich people.

"Go to a golf course," she said.

There's more to it than picking up a five-iron and taking a few swings. Sanchez's explanation of why rich people flock to golf courses offers a reliable blueprint you can use to expand your network.

Find Rich People's Hobbies

Sanchez mentioned golf and sailing as two "rich people’s hobbies," and there's a lot of truth to it. However, those aren't the only hobbies that attract rich people. She said that a hobby must be expensive and have a high barrier to entry.

That high barrier to entry can increase the quality of the people you meet. For instance, mini golf is an easy game to play and doesn't require much training. However, golf requires far more training since you have different clubs and terrain. You also can't just golf in your backyard. You must visit a range or a golf course to play the game, and each of those visits costs money.

These types of hobbies will price some people out, and that's fine for people who want to surround themselves with rich people. It may take some time for you to get good at the hobby. As you go through the process of learning a rich person's hobby, keep in mind that those are all of the obstacles any beginner must face to become a part of the club.

Get Around People Who Have Money

Why put in all of the effort to swing a golf club, go sailing, or master another hobby that attracts rich people? Sanchez explains that the key to making money is to surround yourself with people who have a lot of money. You never know if someone on the golf course may become your next customer. It's also possible that someone you're spending time with may know someone who could be a great client.

These hobbies also let you bond with high-net-worth individuals in a way that you can't in the traditional business arena. It's a much different vibe meeting someone at a conference than enjoying a few rounds of golf with them.

These hobbies also allow rich people to see you as a friend instead of a connection. Friends do favors for friends out of the kindness of their hearts. When these favors involve rich people, you can tap into new opportunities.

Get Into The Hobby However You Can

You may shiver at the thought of swinging a golf club on the course if you've never done it before. Experienced golfers can hit the ball hundreds of feet, while a newbie may swing and miss.

However, you don't have to be good at the skill to meet rich people. Some people get started on the golf course as a caddy. You can learn how to play golf this way, but more importantly, you get to drive rich people around. Caddies have a good opportunity to develop rapport with high-net-worth individuals, even if they aren't good at golf. You may end up being someone's preferred caddy, and some of those jobs pay well.

Golfing and sailing are two of the many hobbies to consider, but being in the right place at the right time also helps. You can work at a hotel or be an Uber driver in a high-net-worth city. You'll have to speak with people throughout the day, and you may come across wealthy individuals if you work in these positions.

