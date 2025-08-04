'This Wasn't The First Car I Totaled Of His' — Man Asks The Ramsey Show If He Can Keep $10K Insurance Check After Crashing His Father-In-Law's Car

When Randall called in to "The Ramsey Show" to ask a financial question, it quickly turned into a conversation about family tension, legal ownership — and hitting a moose in Alaska.

The car in question belonged to Randall's father-in-law, or so it seemed at first. After an accident left the vehicle totaled, Randall received a surprisingly high $10,000 insurance payout. Now, he wants to know: Is it ethical — or even legal — to keep the money?

A Car, a Moose, and a Complicated Arrangement

Randall explained to hosts Ken Coleman and George Kamel that he wrecked his father-in-law's vehicle in Alaska after colliding with a moose — something that's apparently not all that rare in his area.

The bigger issue? It wasn't the first time he'd totaled one of his father-in-law's cars.

Two years earlier, the father-in-law had purchased the vehicle during a visit to see Randall and his family. Since then, the father-in-law hadn't returned, and Randall had been using and maintaining the car full-time.

At the time of purchase, they agreed that Randall would pay for insurance and upkeep. The car was registered and titled in Randall's name, with no mention of repayment or formal ownership.

Unexpected Insurance Windfall

Randall expected a modest payout for the "clunky" vehicle, around $3,000. But the insurance company valued it at $10,000. That's when the confusion — and tension — started. Although Randall is the titleholder and policyholder, his father-in-law now claims he is the rightful owner and wants the full payout.

To complicate matters, Randall says his father-in-law began contacting the insurance company to get updates, even though the policy is under Randall's name. "He's the type that will cut off ties relationship-wise something like this," Randall told the hosts.

Legally Randall's Car — But What About Morally?

While legally the vehicle belongs to Randall — the title and insurance are in his name — the hosts emphasized that the deeper issue is about navigating a strained relationship.

Kamel pointed out that the father-in-law essentially gave the car as a gift, since there was no agreement to repay the $3,500 he initially spent on it. "If you want to give him the $3,500 that he put into, that's fine," Kamel said. "And let that be off your conscience. But I'm not gonna give him a check for 10 grand."

Coleman added that while the father-in-law may feel entitled, the legal facts don't support that view. Still, the bigger question is what decision would preserve the family relationship. "You’re going to have to come down to not what is right in the grand sense of the word, but what is right for your relationship going forward," Coleman said.

Finding a Middle Ground

Ultimately, the hosts agreed that giving the father-in-law the original $3,500 might be the most practical solution. It acknowledges his initial contribution without handing over the full insurance payout.

As for the rest? Randall can decide whether to use it toward a new vehicle — or possibly to cover damage for the next moose encounter.

Image: Shutterstock