Survey: 96% of Americans Say Social Security Is Important — And It's Even More Crucial Than 5 Years Ago

As Social Security reaches its 90th anniversary, a new survey from AARP shows that nearly all Americans — regardless of age or political affiliation — see the program as a vital part of financial security. And compared to just five years ago, many say it's more important than ever.

Broad Support Across Political Lines

According to the survey, 96% of Americans say Social Security is important. That figure includes 98% of Democrats, 95% of Republicans, and 93% of Independents. Support remains strong across all age groups, not just among those nearing or in retirement.

The survey also found that 67% of respondents believe Social Security is more important now than it was five years ago. That's up from previous surveys conducted in 2020 and 2015.

A Cornerstone of Retirement Security

For many Americans in retirement, Social Security is a key source of income. Nearly two-thirds of retired respondents say they rely heavily on it, while another 21% say they rely on it somewhat. This marks a steady increase from 58% in 2010, showing how the program's role in retirement planning has expanded over time.

In New Jersey, for example, over 1.7 million people rely on Social Security benefits, with more than 596,000 families counting on it for over half their household income, according to AARP.

Social Security doesn't just help with bills — it offers retirees the freedom to pursue hobbies, spend time with loved ones, or simply take a well-earned break.

"The survey findings reinforce Social Security's reputation for being one of the most successful and popular initiatives in American history, helping generations of older New Jerseyans stay out of poverty and live with dignity after a lifetime of hard work," says AARP New Jersey State Director Chris Widelo.

Concerns About the Future

Despite broad support, confidence in Social Security's future is slipping. Only 36% of Americans say they feel confident the program will be there for them — a seven-point drop from 2020. Younger adults in particular express uncertainty about whether Social Security will be sufficient by the time they retire.

In fact, 78% of respondents worry that their benefits won't be enough to live on. That's up from 74% in 2020. Meanwhile, 62% say the average monthly payment — currently about $2,000 — is too low.

Even though many believe they understand how the system works, the report shows that most Americans may not have all the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about when to start collecting benefits.

A Promise Worth Keeping

While confidence in the system's future may be declining, belief in its purpose remains strong. AARP found that 89% of Americans believe Social Security allows older adults to remain independent and avoid relying on family for financial support.

The same percentage agree that without Social Security, those who need it most would suffer financially. And support for the core values behind Social Security — fairness, shared responsibility, and honoring promises — continues to be high.

As America marks 90 years of Social Security, the survey makes one thing clear: people still see it as a vital contract between generations — one that needs to be protected and preserved.

Image: Shutterstock