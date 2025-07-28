Are You an 'Above‑Average' Couple? Here's The Net Worth You Need to Be Richer Than 90% of Households

Think you and your spouse are crushing it financially? You might be doing better than you think — or not even close — depending on how you measure.

According to personal finance site Financial Samurai, there's a big difference between being typical and being intentional. The site's benchmark for the "above-average person" doesn't come from ambition or vibes — it's built on clear expectations.

To be considered above average, you're expected to graduate from college, which only about 36% of Americans do. You're expected to work diligently, save consistently, take full advantage of retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs, track your finances, invest regularly, live within your means, and expect nothing from your parents, spouse, or the government.

Don't Miss:

In short, if you're living like a C-student but expecting an A-lifestyle, Financial Samurai would not put you in the above-average category.

Based on this profile, an above-average individual is projected to reach a net worth of around $660,250 by age 45. But what if there are two of you?

Today's Best Finance Deals

Defining the Above-Average Couple

Some might assume that two financially savvy individuals should simply double their solo benchmarks and call it a day. But Financial Samurai recommends a more conservative approach by using a 1.7x multiplier instead of 2. This accounts for the financial efficiencies that couples often enjoy when it comes to housing, utilities, food, insurance, and transportation.

By applying this method, an above-average couple in their mid-40s should aim for a combined net worth of roughly $1.12 million.

That target represents a couple who's aligned on money, disciplined with spending, and working toward common long-term goals. This isn't a figure reserved for doctors and tech executives — it's within reach for many dual-income households that save and invest consistently over time.

Trending: Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Just $0.63 Before NASDAQ Launch

Where Does That Put You Nationally?

The Federal Reserve's most recent Survey of Consumer Finances reports that the median net worth for U.S. households is around $192,900. That means half of American households are below that figure. The average net worth, skewed by ultra-high earners, is higher — roughly $1.06 million.

If you're aiming for the top 10% of households, the bar is significantly higher. To join the top decile in America, you need a household net worth of at least $1.92 million. To break into the top 5%, you'll need around $3.78 million. The top 1% of households starts at approximately $13.7 million.

By comparison, a Financial Samurai–style above-average couple may not be in the top 10% just yet — but they're still well ahead of most American households.

Why Couples Have the Advantage

Financially aligned couples often benefit from the natural efficiencies of sharing a household. Two people working together toward shared savings and investing goals can make faster progress than individuals operating separately. When couples reduce overlapping costs and increase financial communication, they compound their efforts — both literally and figuratively.

Income alone isn't what separates average from above-average. Behavior, consistency, and clarity do. Financial Samurai emphasizes the importance of tracking net worth regularly, resisting lifestyle creep, and prioritizing long-term goals over short-term indulgences.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

If your household net worth is between $500,000 and $1 million, you're likely ahead of the national average but not yet in the top 10%. If you've crossed the $1.9 million threshold in your 40s or 50s, you're solidly within the wealthiest tier of U.S. households.

Graded on a Curve? Not Quite

"Above average" sounds like something you'd see on a report card — but real-life finances aren't graded on a curve. One couple's $1.2 million might mean financial freedom. For another, it barely covers the mortgage and daycare.

Some want to upgrade their home. Others want to backpack through Europe. The point is: there's no universal benchmark.

If you're living below your means, investing in a way that fits your risk level, and consistently working toward goals that matter to you, you're probably doing just fine.

There's no gold star for hitting a number. The only standard that counts is the one you set together.

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock