I'm 62, Have $2.65 Million Saved, And Pay $500 Rent In The Bay Area — Can I Afford To Retire From My $225K Tech Job?

For one 62-year-old tech manager in the San Francisco Bay Area, the numbers are there. The motivation? Not so much.

After decades in the industry, he's tired of layoffs, leadership changes, and trying to keep up with colleagues half his age. His wife, a retired elementary school teacher, has already called it quits. Now he's asking a question many dream of: "Can I retire this year or should I work one more year?"

That's the title of his recent post on Bogleheads, a popular online forum where financially savvy users—nicknamed after investing guru Jack Bogle—gather to trade retirement strategies, portfolio tips, and the occasional reality check. The anonymous poster laid out a detailed case: $2.65 million in retirement savings, a $225,000 annual salary, and just $500 a month in rent, thanks to a generous mother-in-law who owns their Bay Area home.

Still, he's not sure if it's enough.

"I manage a team of really great young people," he wrote, "but I am old enough to be their father (and in some cases almost their grandfather) and feel older and more out of touch every day."

His family's lifestyle is relatively stable—no major debt aside from a $490,000 mortgage on a second home in Sonoma County, which he plans to retire to. Their two kids, ages 15 and 17, have fully funded 529 plans. And once he turns 70, the household will have about $156,000 per year in guaranteed income from pensions and Social Security. The challenge? Covering roughly $200,000 a year in spending between now and then.

One of the most eye-catching parts of his post: "I know, I know, bad Boglehead. But at this point does it really matter?" That was his response to not having a traditional emergency fund—though he does have 2–3 years' worth of expenses sitting in a money market fund inside his rollover IRA.

Some users gently pushed back. "You need to dig into your expenses a lot," one commenter warned, flagging gaps like health insurance, taxes, and potential spikes in post-college support for the kids. Another suggested monetizing the Sonoma home through short-term rentals if needed, calling it "a meaningful contribution towards a bridge income stream."

Despite some red flags, the overwhelming tone of the replies was optimistic. "At this point, your most precious asset is time," one user wrote. "I would retire in your shoes, unless I enjoyed my job." The original poster responded, "I no longer enjoy my job so this is helping to tip the scales in the retirement direction."

So what should someone in his position consider?

While every case is different, a few themes came up repeatedly in the responses. First, it's important to distinguish between temporary cash flow needs and long-term sustainability. With large guaranteed income kicking in at 70, his portfolio really only needs to bridge the next 8 years. That changes the risk calculus.

Second, expenses matter more than asset totals. At $200,000 per year, his current lifestyle is aggressive, but that figure may drop once the car loan is gone, the kids move out, and Medicare kicks in.

Third, flexibility is underrated. Several users pointed out that even if the market dips or expenses rise, he has backup options: rental income, consulting work, even downsizing later. Retirement doesn't have to be a one-way door.

And finally, there's the psychological factor. If the job is draining and he's financially close, then working one more year might buy a bit more peace of mind—but it also costs a year of time he says he no longer enjoys spending.

Ultimately, nobody on Bogleheads gave him a yes or no. But with the numbers on his side and the stress of the job piling up, it sounds like his mind is already leaning toward that Sonoma sunset.

Image: Shutterstock