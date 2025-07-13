Can You Guess What A Rich Retiree With $3 Million Spends Per Year? It's A Lot Less Than You'd Expect

So you've finally hit that $3 million mark in retirement savings. Maybe you sold a business, maxed out your 401(k) for decades, or just had a great run in the market. Either way, you're officially "rich retired." But here's the kicker: you're probably not living like it.

According to the latest Guide to Retirement from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, retirees with nest eggs between $1 million and $3 million spend a median of just $63,480 per year — and that's not a typo. These are people sitting on seven figures, and many of them are spending roughly what the average American household does.

Compare that with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which shows the average retired household spends about $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, based on 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. The difference? Barely a vacation's worth.

And if you're thinking, "Well sure, most retirees don't have millions saved," you'd be right. Empower reports that the median 401(k) balance for Americans aged 60–69 is only $210,724. The average? $573,624 — still far from millionaire territory.

So why are millionaire retirees keeping their spending so close to the average? According to J.P. Morgan, it all comes down to where the money is parked — not just how much there is.

Retirees who rely heavily on retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs tend to spend far less than those who have a larger share of guaranteed income — think pensions, annuities, or strong Social Security benefits. In that same $1M–$3M group, retirees with more guaranteed income spent up to $71,110 annually.

The difference is even more dramatic for the next wealth tier. Retirees with $3 million to $5 million who had more guaranteed income spent a median of $133,380 per year, compared to just $95,470 for those with less. In other words, even among the rich, confidence in spending is fueled less by account balances and more by predictability.

Even among those with sizable nest eggs, few retirees are drawing down their assets aggressively. According to J.P. Morgan, over a recent four-year period, half of retirees withdrew less than 2% annually from their portfolios — well below the commonly cited 4% rule. Many took only the required minimum distributions, choosing to let the rest sit tight. It's another sign that wealth doesn't always translate into lifestyle upgrades.

You can have all the money in the world, but unless it's flowing in like a paycheck, chances are you're still going to act like you're budgeting. That $3 million nest egg may sound extravagant — but for many retirees, it doesn't feel like a green light to go wild. At least, not until they know the money's coming in no matter what.

