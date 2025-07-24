The Top 5 Most Expensive Golf Clubs in the U.S. — This One Costs Over $1 Million Just to Join…And That's Before You Even Pay The Annual Dues

Whoever said golf is a relaxing sport clearly never saw the initiation fees.

In a world where the phrase "exclusive club" doesn't just mean a tight handicap but a bank account that can survive a seven-figure swing, America's priciest golf clubs operate in a league of their own. These aren't just places to play 18 holes—they're private kingdoms where the greens are pristine, the member list includes billionaires and celebrities, and you may need a yacht or private jet to show up in style.

Think your local muni is expensive at $80 a round? Some of these clubs make that look like loose change under the couch.

Don't Miss:

Here are the five most expensive private golf clubs in the U.S., ranked by their eye-popping initiation fees.

Today's Best Finance Deals

1. Sebonack Golf Club — Southampton, New York

Initiation Fee: $650,000 to over $1 million

Estimated Annual Dues: Not publicly disclosed

Located on 300 acres of waterfront in the Hamptons, Sebonack is the Rolls-Royce of American golf clubs. Designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Doak, it overlooks Peconic Bay with views almost as legendary as the layout itself. Membership is capped at 200, and it's invitation-only—because apparently, a million bucks isn't enough if they don't like your swing…or your vibe.

2. The Madison Club — La Quinta, California

Initiation Fee: $500,000

Estimated Annual Dues: Around $70,000

The Madison Club is where A-listers, CEOs, and sports legends unwind between deals and rounds. Tucked away in the California desert, it blends ultra-luxury living with a Tom Fazio-designed course. Expect spa services, private villas, and amenities that scream "I never need to leave." It's basically a five-star resort that just happens to have a golf course.

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

3. Liberty National Golf Club — Jersey City, New Jersey

Initiation Fee: $450,000–$500,000

Estimated Annual Dues: Around $29,000

You want Manhattan skyline views while draining a birdie putt? Liberty National delivers—plus a private marina if you prefer to arrive by boat. It's one of the most expensive golf clubs ever built, with a reported $250 million price tag. The vibe? Wall Street meets Augusta, with modern luxury and top-shelf everything.

4. Augusta National Golf Club — Augusta, Georgia

Initiation Fee: Rumored $250,000–$500,000

Estimated Annual Dues: Estimated $10,000–$30,000

Good luck getting in. Home of The Masters, Augusta doesn't accept applications—you get invited. Rumors about fees vary, but most agree that even if you could afford it, you're still not getting past Magnolia Lane unless they come to you. This is the crown jewel of American golf, steeped in tradition and tighter than Fort Knox when it comes to membership info.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

5. The Vintage Club — Indian Wells, California

Initiation Fee: Around $300,000

Estimated Annual Dues: $45,000

Known as the "billionaire's playground," The Vintage Club is ultra-private, ultra-posh, and surprisingly under the radar. Two top-ranked courses, an international roster of power players, and desert views that go on forever. If you've never heard of it, that's kind of the point.

So…Worth It?

These clubs aren't just about the game—they're about access. Access to movers, shakers, private equity partners, and maybe the next person who'll invest $20 million in your startup between holes 9 and 10.

Whether that kind of membership makes sense comes down to your priorities—and your bank account. For some, it's about networking and prestige. For others, it's just an insane number to pay for golf, no matter how good the course is.

Either way, it's safe to say most players are perfectly content with a solid muni, a reliable foursome, and maybe a breakfast sandwich at the turn. You don't need a seven-figure initiation fee to enjoy the game—but if you've got it, you've got options.

Read Next: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock