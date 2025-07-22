'I'm Never Retiring' — Grant Cardone Shares 3 Reasons He's Working Forever

The common route is to work at a career for several decades and then retire in your 60s. This path to retirement makes a lot of sense for people who do physical labor. Eventually, your body won't be the same.

However, this path doesn't make sense for everyone. People who do remote work or have careers that involve very little physical activity are sticking around longer. Real estate investor Grant Cardone recently outlined why that's happening.

"I'm never retiring,” Cardone boldly stated while explaining the three reasons he'll continue to work.

Don't Miss:

Cardone has more than enough money to retire. He could then spend more time with his family, but once you see Cardone's three reasons, you'll understand why it's best for him and others to keep working.

Today's Best Finance Deals

You Enjoy Your Work

Cardone started by saying that he enjoys working. He mentioned that there is a great feeling when you see an idea realized. It's rewarding to see all of the effort you put into a project pay off.

However, it's important to do work that you enjoy. People who don't enjoy their jobs may view retirement more favorably. However, if you have to wait 40 years to get out of a job that you don't like, you'll be spending a lot of your life doing something that you don't like.

Most people work for about eight hours per day. That's a lot of time to enjoy your life or trudge through it and wait for life to get fun again. If you enjoy your work, you will be happier and less eager to retire.

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Work Offers A Sense Of Purpose

Cardone also views work as something that gives you a sense of purpose. You can feel like you are contributing to the world, especially if your work is tied to a cause that means a lot to you.

Work also gives us a sense of identity. Our careers and the tasks we perform are a part of who we are. Some people lose their identity and purpose upon retiring or getting laid off. Having a strong purpose due to your work may sound foreign to someone who isn't enjoying what they do. However, if you take the opportunity to branch out and explore things that interest you, it's possible to find work that gives you a deeper sense of purpose.

One person replied to Cardone's X post, stating that you should eventually go from working for someone else to starting your own business. Starting a company gives you more control and allows you to pursue objectives that matter to you. For instance, business owners can create jobs in their communities and offer valuable products to underserved customers.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Challenges And Deadlines Are Healthy

Cardone wrapped up his list by explaining that he likes challenges and deadlines. Challenging yourself forces you to grow, and you get to test yourself. Making progress toward a goal will boost your dopamine, similarly to how people enjoy leveling up in video games.

Deadlines can also keep you active instead of resulting in idle hands. Parkinson's Law states that our work fits into the time that we give it. If you set a deadline, chances are you will complete the assignment right before the deadline. It's why most students do the majority of their studying the night before the exam.

As you accomplish tasks within their deadlines and surpass major challenges, you'll develop a positive feedback loop. With this feedback loop intact, you'll feel better about your work. The more you continue this pattern, the more likely you'll want to work forever.

Read Next: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? The percentage may shock you.

Image: Shutterstock