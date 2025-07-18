Vincent Chan Shares The Three Things You Can Do To Become A Millionaire Sooner

Many people want to become a millionaire, but it requires a long-term commitment and good money habits to cross the finish line. Some people who reach a $1 million net worth find that they have to work harder to build a sufficient nest egg.

While it will take several years to become a millionaire, financial guru Vincent Chan recently outlined three things you can do to get there faster. Knowing how millionaires operate will give you an advantage as you navigate your personal finances.

"Most millionaires have stealth wealth," Chan mentioned in this video.

Don't Miss:

This small tidbit opens the door to what it takes to become a millionaire, plus some of the misconceptions people have about what the millionaire lifestyle looks like.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Know How You Want To Spend Money

Chan isn't the type of financial guru who believes you should penny pinch for your entire life. He suggests establishing the ways that you want to spend your money. That way, you only spend money on things that are meaningful and improve your life instead of regularly making unnecessary, impulsive purchases.

Establishing how you want to spend money can give you the extra motivation to sharpen your finances. If you make more money and reduce your expenses in other areas, you will have extra cash to spend on things that you enjoy.

Chan mentioned that most millionaires have humble lifestyles. They don't drive exotic cars and live in mansions the way they are often portrayed in movies.

Trending: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Regularly Invest Your Money

Chan also mentions investing your money as a cornerstone financial habit for becoming a millionaire. He tells his viewers that it's about how you finish, not how you start. Chan used this tidbit to lean into the fact that 79% of millionaires did not inherit their wealth.

While coming from a rich family helps, it's not required if you want to become a millionaire. Regularly investing is one part of the puzzle. However, if you master this step early, you will build financial discipline instead of succumbing to lifestyle creep as your income grows.

Investments will gradually work harder than you. Millionaires eventually reach a point where the annual returns from their portfolios exceed their annual income. This set-up makes it easier for people to compound their wealth and set themselves up for good retirements.

See Also: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Boost Your Profits

Chan recommends taking a closer look at your expenses and seeing how much you can trim. It's similar to what he said about knowing how you want to spend your money, but there's an additional point that solidifies this last tactic.

Boosting your profits will give you more money to invest. Your portfolio will grow faster if you can invest $2,000 per month than if you can only invest $1,000 per month. Cutting costs will get you closer to $2,000 per month and beyond, but the real gains come from increasing your income.

There's no limit to how much you can grow your income. You can ask for a raise, switch to a higher-paying job, pursue a side hustle, start a business, and capitalize on other opportunities to boost your income. If you raise your income without raising your expenses by a similar amount, you will end up with more profits. You can then use those profits to grow your portfolio faster and get closer to a $1 million net worth.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock