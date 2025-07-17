'They Ain't Working Much, Are They?'—Dave Ramsey Responds After Caller Says Her 34-Year-Old Sons Still Live At Home

A longtime fan of “The Ramsey Show” recently called in with a heartfelt thank-you and a tough question. After praising Dave Ramsey for helping her get out of $30,000 in debt following a divorce in 2008, she said she and her current husband are now stuck on one major issue: what to do with their home after they pass.

The House And The Will

“We agree on everything except for one thing right now, and we’re prepping our will,” the caller said. The disagreement? Her husband wants to sell their house and split the proceeds evenly among their four adult children. Two of those children, both 34 years old, still live at home.

“That would leave two of the boys kicked out of the house with nowhere to go,” she explained. Ramsey didn't hesitate: “They're 34 years old. Maybe it's time to do that anyway.”

She then said the pair are working full-time but struggling to afford their own place. One son makes $17 an hour, the other $12, and one of them doesn't drive due to anxiety.

When she mentioned that rent was out of reach for them, Ramsey pushed back, noting that the cost of living in Cedar Rapids isn't extreme. “You’re not in Manhattan. You’re in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.”

Tough Love And Accountability

“They ain't working much, are they?” Ramsey asked, before pointing out, “You can make $20 at Target.” He quickly zeroed in on what he called a “failure to launch,” adding, “You’re doing them no favors. You’re coddling them.”

Co-host George Kamel chimed in with a similar message: young adults need purpose and discomfort to grow. Ramsey added that ongoing anxiety and low confidence often come from underperformance and lack of direction. “You got anxiety when you’re underperforming, broke, and have no dignity and live in your mommy’s basement. That causes anxiety.”

Ramsey implied that the son's reluctance to drive contributes to his stagnation, reinforcing his broader point that adulthood comes with expectations and responsibilities.

The Plan: Six Months To Launch

Ramsey offered a concrete solution: create a six-month exit plan. He and Kamel encouraged setting deadlines with specific goals—get a driver’s license, secure higher-paying jobs, and move out.

He told the caller to sit down with her sons and explain clearly: they were moving out. But she and her husband would help them build a plan. “The bad news is you’re moving out. The good news is I’m going to help you put together a plan,” he said. “We're going to start working on your career. We're going to get you a driver's license and we're going to get you with a therapist and help you with anxiety.”

According to Ramsey, helping them now is the loving thing to do: “You’re going to help them get there. That’s the fun thing.”

He urged the caller to imagine next year, with both sons in apartments and on solid career paths, ready to receive their fair share from the home sale. “The most beautiful part of the whole conversation is that these young men come into themselves rather than sitting in the basement. That's a gorgeous thing. It's an act of love.”

