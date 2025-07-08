Gen Z Is Skipping College for 6-Figure Trade Jobs Like Welding And Plumbing — But These Careers Now Have The Highest Unemployment Rate

College? For many in Gen Z, that's starting to sound like a bad investment.

Why rack up student debt when you can make six figures welding, plumbing, or wiring up a house? That's been the thinking behind the surge in trade-school enrollment — and the so-called "toolbelt generation" is proud to be hands-on. But according to recent data, some of the very careers drawing young workers away from traditional degrees are also posting some of the highest unemployment rates.

According to a 2024 Harris Poll for Intuit Credit Karma, 78% of Americans believe more young people are choosing trade jobs over college. And they're not wrong. Data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows trade program enrollment is booming, especially in construction and repair.

On TikTok and Reddit, you'll find Gen Zers touting the benefits of working with their hands: faster paydays, no student loans, and a belief that jobs like welding and plumbing are "AI-proof."

But a new study from WalletHub throws a wrench in that narrative. Among entry-level roles, building inspectors, electricians, and plumbers are tied for the highest unemployment rate: 7.2%. That's more than three times the unemployment rate for entry-level financial analysts (2.3%), and more than double the rate for graphic designers (3.3%).

Why the mismatch? For one, these roles are often tied to broader economic cycles. It makes sense when you think about it — jobs like plumbing, electrical work, and inspections often depend on new construction and renovations. When building slows down, so does demand. Factor in seasonal shifts and unpredictable project timelines, and some tradespeople may find themselves hustling for steady work.

And it's not just about job security. A survey by CareerExplorer found that some trade roles are struggling in other areas too — especially when it comes to satisfaction. Electricians, for instance, rated their career happiness at just three out of five stars, landing in the bottom 29% of all professions. The work is physically demanding, often involves long hours, and in some cases, faces pressure from automation and prefabricated systems.

That doesn't mean all trade paths are risky. Specialized roles — like geotechnical engineers, mining technicians, and drilling specialists — showed far stronger long-term employment and pay stability. It's the generalist roles, especially those dependent on cyclical construction markets, where new workers may hit snags.

Still, for many Gen Zers, the appeal of avoiding $30,000 in student loans and landing a $60,000–$100,000 paycheck early in life is hard to ignore. And with AI threatening to upend traditional office jobs, trades still feel like a safer, more grounded choice.

But the data serves as a reminder: not all six-figure trade jobs are built the same. Some may come with more downtime than expected — even if they look solid on paper.

So yes, Gen Z might be trading college degrees for toolboxes. Just don't assume that every wrench comes with job security.

