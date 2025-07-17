Grant Cardone And Ben Shapiro Don't Believe In Retirement, But For Most Americans, It's Still The Dream And Not 'A Stupid Idea'

While two of the most outspoken figures in business and media say retirement is overrated or unnecessary, most Americans still see it as one of life's biggest goals.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Financially Stressful, But Emotionally Rewarding

In a recent post on X, billionaire investor Grant Cardone listed three reasons he'll never retire: Love for work, purpose and challenges and deadlines. He wrote, "Work gives me a sense of purpose and contribution," and "I do better when there are challenges to be resolved by some time. I like ‘can we do it?’"

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro voiced similar views last year, saying on his podcast, "No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old. Frankly, I think retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem." He argued that people need purpose and added in a post on X that "If you are mentally and physically healthy, taxpayers should not pay you to retire at 65."

Don't Miss:

Shapiro also pointed to economics, writing, "America will have to raise the retirement age because economics exist. Your choices are massive tax increases on the middle class (a la Europe) and raising the retirement age. There is no third choice."

Most Americans Still Want to Retire

But the majority of Americans don't share Cardone and Shapiro's stance. According to a 2024 survey by Wealth Enhancement Group, 77% of U.S. adults say they feel happy or grateful when thinking about retirement. Among those already retired, 90% said they didn't regret it, and 33% said it was even better than expected.

Despite that optimism, the financial side of retirement is a major concern. More than half of Americans who haven’t retired yet say inflation has delayed their goals by an average of eight years or more. About 80% doubt they'll have enough money to fund their ideal retirement.

Trending: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Confidence varies by generation. Millennials are the most optimistic, with 37% saying they're on track and 5% saying they've already hit their goals. Gen Xers, on the other hand, are the least prepared, with 25% saying they haven't set any retirement goals.

Still, Americans aren't giving up. In the survey, a majority say they're taking steps to improve their finances, such as saving more money monthly and keeping a budget. Retirees who planned ahead are more likely to include things like philanthropy, estate planning, and long-term care in their financial strategies.

What do people want most from retirement? Travel, hobbies, relaxation, and time with family. While Gen Z and Gen X prioritize travel, millennials value family time, and boomers want to rest.

Even with the challenges, retirement remains a defining goal for most. As Wealth Enhancement's Ayako Yoshioka put it, "When considering your golden years, a good plan centers on what you want out of life. First comes the vision, then come the numbers."

Read Next:

This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock