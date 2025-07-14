A Dave Ramsey Caller Has $125K Saved And Earns $150K Annually. But She's Being Told She Shouldn't Buy A Home Without A Man

A recent call on “The Ramsey Show” featured a young woman who shared that she’s facing pressure not to buy a home, simply because she's single.

Kate, a marketing professional in her early 20s from Michigan, called in to ask Dave Ramsey for advice. Despite earning more than $150,000 a year and having $125,000 saved for a down payment on her first home, she said people around her are discouraging her from buying.

Pressure From Community Over Gender Roles

“A lot of people around me are pressuring me to not buy a home,” Kate said. She explained that the pressure comes from what she described as Christian beliefs that “girls shouldn't buy a home and men should be providers.”

Ramsey did not hold back.

“Leave the cult,” he said flatly. “That is not a Christian belief, darling. That’s a cult belief.”

Co-host John Delony added, “Leave whatever madness and misrepresentation of Christian beliefs and ethics and right and wrong immediately.”

The veteran personal finance host emphasized that true Christian faith does not align with what Kate is being told.

“You make the rest of us that love Jesus look like we're morons because you're a moron when you do stuff like this,” Ramsey said. “That's just nuts.”

Bad Theology And Insecurity

Ramsey became visibly frustrated with the idea that someone so financially capable would be discouraged based on outdated and toxic views.

“I hate bad doctrine and bad theology and how it affects people when they get in toxic situations. I'm sorry, darling, your mother and father have misled you.”

Delony added that beliefs like this often come from men who feel threatened.

“You know who says this crap? Men who are afraid of losing control of amazing women like this. So they take their insecurity and fear and try to duct tape Jesus on the top of it to keep their crumbling kingdoms from coming out from under them.”

“They’re not as smart and ambitious, and they don’t have as much get up and go,” Ramsey interjected.

Their advice to Kate was simple: buy the house and keep being exceptional.

"I would advise my daughter to buy a house with the $125,000 she has saved as a down payment," Delony said. Ramsey added, "And keep being the studette that you are and hope that some guy is lucky enough to even catch your eye."

He closed with encouragement: “Kate, you’re an absolutely incredible human being. Go shine, girl.”

