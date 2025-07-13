Bernie Sanders Continues Push For 4-Day Workweek — Says AI Should Give You Free Time For Family, Friends Or 'Whatever The Hell You Wanna Do'

For most people, the dream of a four-day workweek feels like something you'd hear in a TED Talk, not a political pitch. But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) thinks it should be the new normal — especially with artificial intelligence rapidly reshaping the workplace.

Last month on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the former presidential candidate doubled down on his belief that AI shouldn't replace workers — it should relieve them.

"Technology is gonna work to improve us, not just the people who own the technology and the CEOs of large corporations," Sanders told Joe Rogan. "You are a worker, your productivity is increasing because we give you AI, right? Instead of throwing you out on the street, I'm gonna reduce your workweek to 32 hours."

He's not alone in thinking AI will change everything. Elon Musk has warned that universal basic income might be necessary to support people who lose their jobs to AI. Bill Gates has said it will "certainly" replace jobs, and education experts are already recommending students focus on "AI-proof" degrees. The fear is real — and it's spreading.

But Sanders isn't calling for panic. He's calling for policy.

"If you're the president and President Sanders, we have this issue — the whole country is going to go automation, what do we do?" Rogan asked.

"First of all, we make the determination that we are not going to let a handful of CEOs make these decisions," Sanders replied. "They're going to be made by the American people."

His solution? Let the people benefit from the productivity gains — not just the executives and shareholders.

"One of the demands of the United Auto Workers strike was a 32-hour workweek," he said. "People thought Sean Fain, the union president, was crazy. But the idea is catching on."

And he's right. Countries like the U.K., Iceland, and Spain have tested four-day workweeks with encouraging results: less stress, more focus, no drop in productivity. In Scotland, civil servants are already working reduced hours. In Lithuania, parents with young children can opt into a 32-hour week. Belgium and the United Arab Emirates have adopted policies letting workers compress or shorten their workweeks, too.

"Let's use technology to benefit workers," Sanders urged. "That means give you more time with your family, with your friends, for education, whatever the hell you wanna do."

It's not just about work-life balance — it's about control. Sanders warned that without guardrails, companies will use AI as an excuse to cut costs and staff. "You're not gonna get sick," he said, mimicking how a CEO might view automation. "I can fix you a lot easier than paying for your healthcare."

His point? If we let corporations steer the AI ship, they'll cruise straight past worker rights. But if workers get a say, the rise of AI could mean shorter weeks, more time off, and a better quality of life — not mass unemployment.

"Not a radical idea," Sanders repeated. "There are companies around the world that are doing it with some success."

And in his view, the U.S. should be next.

