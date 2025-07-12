No Takeout, No Vacations, No Margin For Error: Cutting Back On Everything Except The Bills

A recent Reddit thread on r/povertyfinance sparked a wide range of responses when one person asked a simple question: “What's something ‘normal’ you had to give up because of money?”

The flood of responses painted a raw picture of financial stress and the quiet sacrifices many people are making just to keep a roof over their heads.

Small Luxuries Are Often The First To Go

Takeout food and delivery apps were some of the most frequently mentioned casualties. “I absolutely refuse any form of DoorDash,” one person wrote. Another said, “We did some math a while back. With the markup and delivery fees, food was costing us almost double through Uber Eats.”

Others noted they haven't eaten out in months. One person shared, “Now when we do get fast food like every three months, our boys actually enjoy it.”

Several commenters gave up the habit of grabbing coffee on the way to work or picking up snacks while out. “Now I think twice before spending $5, even if it's something I really want,” the original poster wrote.

Everyday Social Life Has Taken A Hit

Many people said they can no longer afford social outings or traditions they once loved. “Had to stop going to the restaurant with my sister. I loved that tradition of the two of us going to chat but it was way too expensive,” one wrote. Another added, “Same, except for me it was with friends. We agreed to try out a new restaurant once a month… yeah not anymore.”

Some have even had to step back from friendships altogether. “I only hang out with friends if I'm running errands with them,” one person also said. “I can only offer my company in a way that doesn't involve getting even coffee.”

Basic Self-Care Also On The Chopping Block

Haircuts and grooming were another common theme. “Haircuts. They’re a luxury to me. I just cut it myself with kitchen scissors,” said one person. Others mentioned skipping dental checkups or doctor visits, knowing they couldn't afford treatment anyway.

“I’m no longer honest with the dentist when they ask if I have any concerns, because I can’t afford to get another cap or root canal,” a commenter admitted.

No Room For Spontaneity

Several said they missed things like casual day trips or random drives to explore nearby towns. “My wife and I just had to stop. We loved driving an hour away to explore parks and woods. Now we don’t have the money and are stuck,” one wrote.

The cost of gas alone has made what used to be simple pleasures now feel out of reach. “We can’t afford a random $60+ to do that when we feel like it,” said another.

“Vacations, a weekend trip somewhere. Now hotels and even motels want $180 to $200+ a night. With gas, food and room it costs $1000 for two people to take a 3-day trip anywhere,” added someone.

When Even Dreams Feel Out Of Reach

A few users got deeply personal. “Gave up on my dreams,” one said plainly. Another echoed the same thought: “Hope of upward mobility.”

In one especially poignant comment, a person shared how they stopped bringing gifts to birthday parties and hoped others would understand. Others echoed the feeling of guilt and shame when unable to participate in basic social customs.

The thread wasn’t filled with pity or outrage. Mostly, it was quiet resignation.

“I'll answer this on behalf of 99% of the world population: quality of life,” one person summed up the thread.

Image: Shutterstock