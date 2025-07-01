Is There A 'Best Age' for Major Life Milestones? What Americans Say About Marriage, Kids, Owning A Home, And Retirement

There's no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to major life milestones. In fact, when the Pew Research Center asked more than 3,600 U.S. adults about the "best age" to get married, have a child, buy a home, or retire, a significant portion said there isn't one.

But among those who do think there's an ideal age, some clear patterns emerged — and they vary depending on age, income, religion, and political views.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

When Is the Best Age to Get Married?

Roughly half of Americans say there's no ideal age for tying the knot. But among those who do offer a number, about 23% say ages 25 to 29 are best. The average across all responses comes out to 26.5 years old.

Despite this average, real-world trends show marriage is happening later. According to Pew's previous analysis of Census Bureau data, a record 25% of 40-year-olds in the U.S. had never been married as of 2021 — up significantly from prior generations.

When Should You Have Your First Child?

Here too, 40% of Americans say there's no best age to become a parent. But among those who gave a specific age, 28% said 25 to 29 was the sweet spot. The national average answer: 27.3 years old.

That lines up closely with real-life data — the average age of first-time mothers in the U.S. is 27.5, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents tend to recommend becoming one slightly earlier, at age 26.9, than those without children, who recommend age 27.9.

Still, views are shifting. A separate Pew survey found nearly half of U.S. adults under 50 who don't have kids say they're unlikely to ever have them.

Trending: Tired of Grid Failures and Charging Deserts? This Startup Has a Solar Fix and $25M+ in Sales — Now Raising at $3/Share

What About Buying a Home?

Buying a first home is a major goal for many Americans, but half of those surveyed said there's no single best age to do it. Among those who gave a number, most suggested sometime between 25 and 34. The average ideal age was 28.8 years old.

Homeowners were slightly more likely to suggest buying earlier, at 28.4, than renters, who suggested age 30 was ideal. But affordability remains a hurdle. The National Association of Realtors says the median age of first-time homebuyers is now 38 — nearly a decade later than what most survey respondents consider ideal.

When's the Best Time to Retire?

Retirement views also vary widely. About a third of Americans say there's no ideal age, but 26% say ages 65 to 69 are best. The average response was 61.8.

That's younger than when full Social Security benefits typically begin — between ages 65 and 67, depending on your birth year. Still, the idea of working past 65 is becoming more common. Pew reports that 19% of Americans over 65 were employed in 2023.

See Also: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

Factors That Influence Views on Milestones

Pew found that perspectives on milestone timing vary by demographic. For example, younger adults tend to suggest later ages for marriage and children, but an earlier retirement age. Republicans lean toward younger ideal ages for most milestones — except retirement — compared with Democrats.

Income and religion also play a role. Higher-income adults and those who say religion is less important tend to suggest later ages for marriage, parenthood, and retirement than their lower-income or more religious counterparts.

Bottom Line

While averages can give a snapshot, many Americans agree there's no perfect timeline for life's biggest moments. Personal values, finances, and changing societal norms all shape what feels like the "right time." For most, it's less about hitting a specific number — and more about being ready when the moment comes.

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock