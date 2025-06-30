Howard Lutnick's Viral Fed Rant Claims 'Simple Formula' for Rate Cuts—Here's Why Economists Are Cringing

Howard Lutnick’s viral social media attack on Jerome Powell reveals the growing tension between Trump’s economic team and Fed independence—here’s what investors need to know

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's scathing public attack earlier this week on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “loser” and arguing for immediate interest rate cuts to capitalize on tariff revenues. But Lutnick’s economic reasoning contains several questionable assumptions that could impact your portfolio if implemented.

The Core Argument: Tariffs as Economic Miracle

In a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, Lutnick argues that Powell is ignoring massive tariff revenues that could reduce the deficit and justify lower interest rates. His logic follows this sequence:

Tariffs are generating $30 billion per month in revenue

This revenue reduces the need for government borrowing

Lower borrowing needs should justify lower interest rates

Lower rates would spur economic growth and generate even more tax revenue

Lutnick frames this as a “simple formula” and suggests Powell is “afraid to act” by maintaining current rates.

Powell’s Contrasting View: Inflation Risks Ahead

Powell has told Congress the Fed can afford to wait and see how Trump’s tariffs affect the economy before deciding on rate cuts, despite Trump’s increasingly intense demands for cuts. The Fed chair’s concerns center on inflation risks rather than revenue opportunities.

Powell has warned that “tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation,” with effects that “could also be more persistent”. As recently as today, Powell emphasized that the risk of persistent tariff inflation is “large enough for the central bank to be careful in considering further rate cuts”.

The Economic Reality Check

Lutnick’s analysis contains several problematic assumptions that investors should scrutinize:

Revenue vs. Economic Impact: While tariffs do generate government revenue, they also function as taxes on consumers and businesses. The $30 billion monthly figure Lutnick cites represents money taken out of the private economy—not a pure economic gain.

Inflation Timing: Powell has indicated that bigger-than-expected tariffs will translate into “higher inflation and slower economic growth,” with inflation effects that could persist rather than fade quickly. This directly contradicts Lutnick’s claim that inflationary pressures haven’t materialized over recent months.

Federal Reserve Independence: The Fed’s dual mandate focuses on price stability and maximum employment, not optimizing government revenues. Lutnick’s argument essentially asks the Fed to subordinate monetary policy to fiscal policy—a fundamental shift that could undermine central bank credibility.

What This Means for Your Money

This public spat between Trump’s Commerce Secretary and the Fed chair signals several potential scenarios for investors:

Scenario 1: Fed Maintains Independence If Powell continues resisting political pressure, expect continued volatility as markets price in the tension between fiscal and monetary policy. Bond markets may reward Fed independence with lower long-term rates, but equity markets could struggle with policy uncertainty.

Scenario 2: Political Pressure Intensifies Escalating attacks on Fed independence could create currency weakness and inflationary expectations, potentially forcing the Fed into a more hawkish stance than desired. This scenario would likely favor commodities and international diversification.

Scenario 3: Compromise Position The Fed might thread the needle with modest rate cuts while emphasizing data-dependent decisions. This middle path could support risk assets while maintaining some monetary policy credibility.

The Historical Context Investors Can’t Ignore

Previous attempts by presidential administrations to pressure the Fed have generally ended poorly for markets and the economy. The most effective monetary policy typically emerges from independent central banks focused on long-term stability rather than short-term political or fiscal considerations.

Lutnick’s framing of Powell as obstructionist for maintaining standard Fed protocols suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of central banking’s role in a complex economy. Investors have historically benefited from Fed independence, even when it creates short-term political friction.

Bottom Line for Investors

While Lutnick’s tariff revenue calculations may be accurate, his economic logic oversimplifies the complex relationships between trade policy, inflation, and monetary policy. Powell has noted the Fed faces “a highly uncertain outlook with elevated risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation”—precisely the kind of environment where political pressure on monetary policy becomes most dangerous.

Smart investors should prepare for continued volatility as this debate plays out, while remembering that sustainable market gains typically emerge from sound economic fundamentals rather than political pressure campaigns—no matter how loudly they’re broadcast on social media.

Image: Shutterstock