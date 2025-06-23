A Woman Calls Dave Ramsey Worried Her Boyfriend Is A Crypto Scammer. His Tone Changes Completely When He Finds Out They've Never Met

A woman named Shelby recently called into “The Ramsey Show” seeking clarity on a gut feeling she could no longer ignore: was her new boyfriend trying to scam her with crypto?

Pressuring Her To Cash Out Her 401(k)

Shelby told hosts Dave Ramsey and Jade Warshaw that she had been talking to a man for about a month. He claimed to have a lot more money than her and pushed her to cash out her 401(k) to fund a crypto investment. “He said he has this plan he’s been working on for about three years,” she said, and claimed she would get “90% back.” But when she expressed hesitation, he accused her of making poor financial decisions.

Ramsey immediately flagged the situation. “It sounds like he’s really manipulating you here,” he said. Warshaw agreed, noting how emotional and pressured Shelby felt. “When something doesn’t feel right, it’s not right,” she told her.

Ramsey was straightforward: “You know why it smells bad? Because it stinks.”

Shelby admitted she had recently gotten out of a toxic relationship and had been hoping this new one would be different.

Ramsey didn't hesitate after that. “I’m not sure if he’s an idiot or a con man, but I am sure he’s one of the two,” he told her. “And my friend Shelby, who I love, doesn’t need to be dating a guy who’s an idiot or a con man. You’re done.”

Then The Bombshell: They’ve Never Met In Person

The call took a sharp turn when Warshaw asked whether Shelby had actually met the man in real life. “Oh, um, well, it’s mostly online. I’ve been trying to meet him in person,” Shelby said.

Ramsey cut in: “You’ve never met him in person? Can you spell catfish? Does that all sound right to you? Or did you think we were going to tell you something else?” And Warshaw added, “That's the con man part.”

Warshaw reminded Shelby that she had called in for a reason. “I’m just agreeing with what your brain was already telling you,” she said.

Ramsey’s final word: “You deserve some love. This guy needs to be set straight, not you.”

What Dave Ramsey Thinks About Bitcoin

Ramsey has made his opinion on Bitcoin clear in past episodes. When asked last year if it should be treated like single stocks, he flat-out rejected the idea. "Bitcoin is a currency," he said.

He argued that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value and is backed only by perception and hype—a view shared by other prominent critics like economist Peter Schiff and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

"Currencies have no value except for their track record that indicates that two people are willing to fight over them," Ramsey said. He also pointed out that even Warren Buffett won't invest in Bitcoin. "If he doubled the amount he had put in Bitcoin, he would still have zero," Ramsey said, quoting Buffett.

He compared crypto to other speculative fads that come and go, calling Bitcoin "smoke and mirrors." Until it shows long-term stability and credibility, he doesn't consider it a serious financial asset.

Image: Shutterstock