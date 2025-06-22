'Our Grocery Bill Is Insane'—Why Even Budget-Savvy Shoppers Are Struggling at Walmart Now

Costs for various goods and services have soared over the years. Many restaurants have raised their prices, even fast food restaurants that previously touted low prices in their marketing efforts.

Some people have adjusted to these costs by eating out less and doing more grocery shopping. However, some people have been taken aback by recent grocery price hikes, and it's even affecting Walmart shoppers. This trend generated quite the chatter on Reddit as people talked about how much groceries have gone up, even if you don't live in a city or shop at Whole Foods.

"Our grocery bill is insane," a Walmart shopper said on Reddit.

The Redditor lives by a keto diet, which eliminates cheap foods like beans, rice, and potatoes. This post came in the Dave Ramsey subreddit, where people are looking carefully at how they spend money and working hard to get out of debt. A few people offered suggestions for navigating higher costs.

‘Survival Mode' Grocery List

One Redditor explained that they created a ‘survival mode' grocery list that costs $75 per week during emergencies. This list consists of spinach, blueberries, bread, protein (the Redditor mentioned salmon and turkey), bananas, and some protein powder.

However, this Redditor mentioned that they live alone without any kids. Some people can operate on less food, but there is a limit. If you find yourself living too close to the edge, it may be worth picking up a side hustle to boost your income or look for other expenses to cut.

Groceries should be one of the last expenses you cut. It's better to cancel every single streaming subscription and other unnecessary costs before trimming groceries. Avoiding places like Whole Foods can also get more mileage out of every dollar you spend on groceries.

Buy What's On Sale

Many grocery stores will run special sales to attract more customers and sell inventory that has been a little slow. Some Redditors use this to their advantage and only buy food that is on sale.

Hunting for discounts can reduce your grocery bill while resulting in a good meal. Some people apply this strategy to other spending categories instead of limiting it to grocery bills.

"I base what I cook completely on what's on sale that week," one Redditor stated.

Other Redditors suggested buying in bulk. It's similar to buying what's on sale since larger orders allow you to buy the same groceries at a lower price. For instance, if you buy bottled water, it's much cheaper to buy an entire case than it is to buy individual water bottles.

Medical Bills Are Worse

Although you can save money by eating unhealthy food, one Redditor warned that medical bills are a lot more expensive if you neglect your health. Those medical bills can also pile up when you are retired and don't have a salary to keep you afloat.

While healthy food is more expensive, it is an investment in the present and the future. You'll feel better by consistently eating healthy food, and you will be less likely to incur substantial medical bills when you get older.

You can still look for coupons and shop at grocery stores that offer plenty of value for your dollar. Some people said that prices have soared over the past few years but remained stable over the past year.

