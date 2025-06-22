No One Warned Millennials That Being Single Could Be So Expensive. It's Becoming One Of The 'Biggest Financial Barriers No One Talks About'

It turns out, being single in your 30s and 40s isn’t just emotionally isolating for some—it’s financially punishing, too.

A recent Reddit post in r/Millennials sparked a wide-ranging discussion, with many users pointing out that the economic system just isn’t built for individuals.

Today's Best Finance Deals

The Economy Is Designed For Pairs, Not Individuals

“I can’t buy food in bulk because on average it would spoil before I could get through it,” the original poster wrote. “So buying smaller portions is not cheaper but somehow more expensive in the end.”

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Many agreed that groceries were only a fraction of the problem. “I’m less concerned about bulk food shopping and more about paying an entire mortgage on my own,” one person replied. “Spinach going bad before I eat it all is not the thing killing my budget.”

As one person explained, their mortgage would have been one-third the cost of their current rent—if only their original plans hadn't fallen through due to family circumstances. Others noted that being able to split rent and bills would completely change their financial standing.

The conversation quickly expanded to cover a wide range of financial stressors faced by single people: rent, mortgage, home repairs, car maintenance and the inability to split costs.

“It's super painful to pay alone. My life would be lavish if I could halve my expenses,” one commenter said.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Roommates Aren't Always The Answer

Several people pointed out that even having a roommate isn’t always a good fix. “For me, the peace of not having to deal with another person is worth not having that extra $1,000 a month,” one wrote. Another added, “Having a roommate can unfortunately be a case of financial Russian Roulette.”

Others admitted that the risks and emotional drain of living with strangers just aren’t worth the savings: “I am an introvert. I’ve had roommates I adored, but even just existing in the same space as another person is exhausting,” one person shared. “Home should be my sanctuary.”

A System That Doesn't Fit

The bulk of responses echoed the idea that the current economic model is more suitable for couples. "Society was not designed for single people and it's not sustainable long term," one commenter wrote. Others pushed back, saying it can be done—but only with a high income or extreme discipline.

“Sure, you can freeze food, meal prep and shop sales,” one person said, “but not everyone has the time, energy, space or mental bandwidth to do that every week.”

See Also: Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Several comments referenced what's often called the “single tax”—not an actual tax, but the lack of financial perks enjoyed by couples. "When my partner and I met, moved in together and combined finances, all my money concerns disappeared," one person wrote.

Another said, “I work with couples who each make twice what I make. They live in a world with four times the income and half the expenses.”

For many Millennials, the price of independence is higher than anyone warned. And while living alone offers freedom, it often comes with a financial penalty that's quietly reshaping how people think about adulthood and stability.

Read Next: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

Image: Shutterstock