Is Net Worth More Important Than A High Salary? Some Say Yes, Others Argue A High Salary With Low Net Worth Is 'Much Easier To Fix'

When a Reddit user recently posted a rant claiming that net worth is more important than salary, it sparked a heated debate. The post criticized people who flaunt six-figure incomes but have little to show for it. The author questioned the value of a high paycheck if it all disappears to debt and lifestyle costs. “Who cares what you make if you are still broke,” they wrote.

Net Worth Shows Discipline, Salary Shows Potential

The poster argued that plenty of six-figure earners live paycheck to paycheck and flex their income despite being buried in debt. “I would rather make 50k a year and have 250k NW, than 150k a year and be in debt,” they wrote, adding, “Having high NW displays financial discipline and competence.”

Some people agreed, pointing out that income is only one part of the story. “I worked with a guy who made over 100k,” one commenter wrote. “Refused to save anything, not even 401(k). He bought anything and everything he wanted. He’s still doing it.”

But High Earners Say They Can Turn Things Around Faster

Others pushed back, saying a high salary gives you more options and flexibility. “Give me the high salary and low net worth. Much easier to fix,” one person said.

Another argued, “That 150k [salary] can erase debt and build a 250k NW a hell of a lot faster than the 50k / 250k one can increase.”

A more detailed reply laid out how someone earning $150,000 could contribute aggressively to retirement, get employer matches, and outpace someone with a smaller income within a few years. “You could waste ALL of your 126.5K minus taxes and end up with a quarter mill in 5 years,” the commenter explained.

Still, Many Agreed It All Comes Down to Habits

Despite disagreements, one consistent theme emerged: discipline matters more than raw numbers. “If you have an uncontrollable spending problem, it doesn't matter how much you make,” a user wrote. “You can make 1 million a year and if you still spend 1.2 million you're an idiot.”

Another summed it up this way: “Net worth isn't always a sign of discipline but your post is well taken. If I made a million dollars per year for one year it doesn't make you rich.”

Several pointed out that net worth often includes illiquid assets like homes, which can inflate the numbers without improving someone's day-to-day finances. “You can't access your 401(k) without paying a penalty… unless your net worth is mostly comprised of cash in a mattress, a low salary and high net worth won't increase your buying power,” one user wrote.

The Verdict? It Depends

In the end, some people argued that the best position is to have both: a strong income and disciplined saving habits. Consistent contributions to your retirement—while increasing the percentage over time— and positive cash flow are even more important, as those will build your net worth over time.

A high income can fuel savings and investment, while net worth provides security when income slows down. Building both and understanding how they support each other is what creates lasting financial stability.

Image: Shutterstock