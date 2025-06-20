Codie Sanchez Shares Who You Should Meet To Build Your Network: 'I Don't Need Friends Anymore'

Small business expert Codie Sanchez has acquired many Main Street businesses and teaches others how to do the same. As you set bigger goals and acquire businesses, you start to change as an individual, and that transformation can make you feel isolated. The further you pursue career growth and other goals, the harder it is to find like-minded people.

Sanchez presents a solution to this problem while saying something that sounds contradictory.

"I don't need friends anymore," she stated.

Sanchez then revealed how this mindset can expand your network and introduce more opportunities.

Meet People Who Have The Same Goals

Sanchez recommends meeting people who have the same goals. For instance, Sanchez said that she needs business partners instead of friends. Business partners can be great friends, but these people also have the same goals and can work with you toward your dreams.

You can meet like-minded people on social media, business conferences, online groups, and other locations that these individuals regularly attend. You have to get yourself out there to meet these types of people. While you can meet people online, it's even better to get out of your house and meet people in person.

Sanchez's TikTok video included multiple clips where she meets business partners and other individuals who align with her goals. While posting on social media and interacting with people online can be a great starting point, it's great to capitalize on your area. If you can't find any like-minded people in your location, it may be worth it to move somewhere else.

Apply This Same Strategy Outside Of Your Career

Sanchez doesn't only use this strategy to meet business partners. She's also intentional about finding more gym buddies and allies who push her.

Working out with gym buddies may not seem like something that improves your business and finances. However, getting regular exercise and pursuing hobbies can expand your creativity and ability to solve problems. If you do rigorous workouts, it's easier to commit to long-term financial goals that require plenty of sacrifices along the way.

If you want to improve in any skill, consider who you have to surround yourself with to make it easier to succeed. Trying to make new friends is the luck of the draw, but if you're intentional about the type of people you want to meet, you have a higher likelihood of finding them.

Look For People Who Motivate You

Sanchez wrapped up her TikTok video by saying that she regularly looks for hustlers who motivate her. Finding these types of people can introduce you to new ideas that can boost your income and move you closer to your goals.

However, motivational people don't have to have a higher status than you. You may be motivated by someone who is hustling hard to make their ventures work and is in the process of upscaling their career. Serving as a mentor for these types of individuals can remind you of valuable lessons that you may have forgotten.

You can also find someone that motivates you in one of your hobbies. You may be further along than someone with your finances, but if that same person is further along in your hobby than you are, it's possible to be motivated by that person.

Image: Shutterstock