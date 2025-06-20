She Spent Years Paying Off $300,000 In Student Debt. Now That It's Gone, This Doctor Wants To Quit Her $190,000 Job

Kristina, a physician from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, called into “The Ramsey Show” with a surprising dilemma. After spending four years paying off over $300,000 in student loans, she said she no longer wants to work full time.

She Paid The Price, Now She Wants To Step Back

“I feel crazy saying this,” she told hosts Dave Ramsey and John Delony. “But I don’t want to return to work.”

Kristina, who just had her third child, explained that she’s feeling burned out and wants to stay home with her kids. Her husband, who had been working part-time and caring for their other children, recently started a full-time job at a bank. He currently earns $56,000 a year, with the potential to reach $70,000 after training.

If she were to return to work, she would earn around $190,000 annually. Quitting would mean a massive income drop, but Kristina said that part doesn’t scare her.

They would be able to make it on $70,000, she said, as their only debt is a $95,000 mortgage, and they have about $230,000 saved for retirement.

When asked if she was fully done with medicine, Kristina said she wasn't sure. “It’s really hard to give my all to my husband and my children when I always have that stress on me,” she said. She already reached out to a few rural hospitals about possibly working one or two days a week in the future, when the baby is older.

Walking Away Completely Might Not Work Long Term

Ramsey and Delony encouraged her to take a break but urged her not to completely walk away from the profession. “You have paid such a price of commitment and diligence to become a doctor and then to pay off the $300,000,” Ramsey said. “To go do nothing with it for the rest of your life seems extreme.”

Delony pointed out that many physicians who step away often come back to the field in some form.

Ramsey agreed and gave this advice to her: “I would quit doing what you’re doing so that you can be with your kids… I wouldn’t work the hours you’re working. I would not stay in the $190,000 position,” he said. “But I would try to find some greatly reduced middle ground that you can stand on because I think you’ll be happier.”

Kristina seemed open to that. She said maintaining her medical license wouldn't be difficult and that she'd consider light telemedicine or rural clinic work. Ramsey noted that even part-time work could still result in significant income: “You’re going to make plenty of money… the natural result of that is going to be $100,000 a year probably.”

The hosts praised Kristina and her husband for their financial discipline. “Good for you guys,” Ramsey said. “Very well done.”

Image: Shutterstock