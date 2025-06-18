Graham Stephan Explains How YouTube Accelerated His Real Estate Career: 'YouTube Allowed Me To Scale'

Graham Stephan was a real estate agent long before he started his YouTube channel, but the financial personality recently unveiled how much YouTube accelerated his real estate career. This tidbit came up in a conversation about Stephan's cameos in a Netflix show that centered around Los Angeles real estate.

While Stephan had other ways to promote his real estate services, none of them came close to the growth that YouTube provided.

"YouTube allowed me to scale," he explained.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Stephan's praises for YouTube may make more people consider starting their own channels on the side. Here's what he said.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Videos Get Views While You Sleep

Real estate agents send plenty of cold emails and hop on the phone to speak with potential clients. While this strategy can be enough to produce a full-time income, it's not scalable. You're limited by how many hours you can get on the phone each day, but those constraints do not exist with a YouTube channel.

When Stephan records and publishes a YouTube video, it stays up forever. YouTube videos can act as 24/7 salespeople that bring more attention to your products and services. You can also bring more people through the customer journey without any additional effort.

YouTube introduces you to new people and can make them feel like they already know you by the time they call about your services. Stephan created YouTube's scalability as one of the key reasons his real estate career took off.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

He Eventually Made More Money With YouTube

While you can make good money by using YouTube to promote your products and services, the video platform also allows you to make money with online ads. As Stephan's videos became more popular, his YouTube income eventually exceeded his real estate earnings.

Stephan continued to work as a real estate agent even when YouTube produced most of the revenue and had a better growth trajectory. YouTube helped him create multiple income streams, which now include ads, training courses, affiliate promotions, and sponsorships.

See Also: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Stephan Become A Full-Time YouTuber During The Pandemic

Stephan expected to stick with real estate even as his YouTube channel grew, but those plans unraveled during the pandemic. He explained in an interview that the breaking point was when the National Association of Realtors said it wasn't safe to do open houses anymore.

Open houses are a key part of marketing a property and getting a buyer. Not being able to meet people and show off the property in person made real estate less attractive. Stephan had luckily built a large YouTube audience by that point, allowing him to seamlessly transition to a more promising opportunity than being a real estate agent.

This experience highlights the value of building new skills and diversifying your income. You never know when you may get paid off from your job and have to make ends meet with different income sources. Stephan didn't know a pandemic was coming, but by growing his YouTube channel during the good times, he was able to weather the storm.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock