Redditors Are Losing Excitement About Reaching 6-Figure Portfolios: 'I Know That This Amount Doesn't Actually Mean Much Anymore'

Is it still special to reach a six-figure portfolio? Not all Redditors are convinced, and one of them said that he didn't feel any excitement upon reaching that figure. A high cost of living has caused the U.S. dollar to lose value at a faster clip in recent years. Inflation growth has remained relatively stable, but any inflation hikes will put more pressure on the dollar's purchasing power.

"I know that this amount doesn't mean much anymore," the Redditor stated.

Some Redditors agreed, while others expressed how reaching a $100,000 net worth can still change your life.

It's Not Enough To Retire

A $100,000 portfolio isn't anywhere close to how much money you need to retire. Most people need multi-million dollar portfolios to retire, but if costs continue to go up, the minimum nest egg requirement may continue to increase.

The amount you need to retire depends on where you live and how you spend, but $100,000 isn't enough for anyone. If you reach this figure in your 20s, you still have plenty of time to build wealth and watch your portfolio compound. However, people who reach a $100,000 portfolio in their 60s will still have to work during their retirement years. It's okay to work instead of retiring, but you shouldn't have to work at that age because you have to make money to stay afloat.

One Redditor related to this point and explained that they feel behind because of a late start. If you start investing in your 40s, it will take longer for you to reach the same milestones as someone who invested in their early 20s. However, everyone moves at their own pace, and you have to celebrate your wins, no matter how big or small.

Background Stress Decreases

You won't feel financially free with $100,000, but it can reduce money stress in your life. A Redditor explained how a relatively slower growth rate for their business didn't bother them as much.

"The other day, I was worried about my business’ performance… wasn’t growing as fast as I wanted. Then I got annoyed cause it took two calls for me to pay a $3,500 medical bill. I paused and remembered a time about six years ago when I would have had to pick between paying that bill or paying the mortgage."

Growing their portfolio made it easier for the Redditor to ride the financial storms. It's generally easy to laugh at the small stuff. As your portfolio grows, obstacles that seem big start to look small.

Compounded Growth Can Take Your Portfolio Further

Many financial gurus talk about how your wealth skyrockets once you reach the $100,000 milestone. This growth doesn't happen right away, as it will still take several years for your portfolio to double if the stock market remains in a long-term bullish trend.

However, it's not just the financial personalities who talk about the merits of reaching this number. One Redditor explained that hitting $100,000 was "a grind," but compounding and regular investments allowed this individual to reach a $500,000 portfolio. The Redditor viewed $500,000 as a big turning point that meant they were more than halfway to $1 million.

This same Redditor now has a $950,000 net worth, so it's quite possible that this person will become a millionaire by the end of the year. Compounded growth requires a long-term focus. You have to make a bunch of short-term sacrifices, but it's worth it for the long-term financial stability and freedom.

