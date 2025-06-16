Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 In A Potato-Free Chip Startup After The Founder Said Her Bank Account Dropped To $1,000 — 'We've All Been Negative'

Mark Cuban isn't usually moved by emotion on "Shark Tank." But when Kaitlin Mogentale stood in front of the Sharks in 2022 and revealed her sustainable chip company was hanging by a financial thread — Cuban didn't flinch. He invested $500,000.

Mogentale's pitch started with a problem: 54 million tons of food are wasted in the U.S. each year. Her solution? Pulp Pantry — a snack company that turns leftover fruit and vegetable pulp into fiber-rich, potato-free chips.

"We take the thousands of pounds of organic produce that would otherwise go unloved every single week," she explained on the episode, "and upcycle them into a line of real veggie chips… not corn, not potato starch."

The chips were a hit with the Sharks, but not everyone bit. Mogentale asked for $500,000 in exchange for 10% equity — a $5 million valuation. Barbara Corcoran bowed out, calling the snack space too competitive. Emma Grede passed too, saying the valuation "was a little nuts." Kevin O'Leary offered $500,000 but wanted 25%. Lori Greiner floated a $500,000 loan at 6% interest over three years — plus the same 10% equity.

Then it was Cuban's turn.

Before making his offer, Cuban asked a simple question: "What's the lowest you've ever been at?"

Mogentale hesitated. "I don't know if I should tell you."

"We've all been negative," Cuban said, encouraging her to open up.

She admitted her balance had dropped to "like a thousand dollars."

Cuban didn't just relate — he respected the grind. "You have to ask yourself where can you get to… because that's really where the value comes from."

Long before the billions, Cuban was eating mustard sandwiches, sleeping on the floor of a Dallas apartment with five roommates, and driving a $200 car with holes in the floorboard. His credit was trashed, and he once had to cut up his credit cards. He's said in interviews that he lived off macaroni and cheese and powdered milk. That grit helped him spot the same in Mogentale.

He offered $500,000 for 20%. Mogentale countered at 15%. They settled at 17%.

"I just had professors who were like, ‘This deserves to exist in the world,'" she said of her early days, when a USC grant helped launch the brand after she pitched the idea in class. The inspiration? Watching a friend juice vegetables and throw out the pulp. Her first recipe? Carrot cookies.

By the time of filming, Pulp Pantry had pulled in just under $250,000 in annual sales and sales and was expected to hit $500,000 by year's end. Production costs sat at $1.70 per bag, and retail prices ranged from $4.99 to $5.49. Despite the slow climb, Mogentale said the company was finally profitable — barely.

But Cuban saw potential. "These are companies on a mission to make the world a better place," he said, referencing his other snack-related investments like Unreal Deli and Wanna Date.

Post-Shark Tank, Pulp Pantry began expanding its distribution footprint — appearing in stores like Good Eggs, Ozark Natural Foods, Fresh Thyme, H-E-B's Central Market, GoPuff/BevMo, Imperfect Foods, and Vitacost.

Today, the brand rebranded as Trashy in early 2024 but stayed true to its mission. According to Shark Tank Insights, the company is now worth roughly $4.8 million, growing about 10% annually.

