A 40-Year-Old Couple With $1 Million Explains How They Reached The Milestone: 'We Are By Far One Of The Smallest Homes On Our Street'

Some millionaires show off their wealth, but most of them live ordinary lives. They have practiced frugality and smart money habits for so long that their wealth has compounded to the seven-figure milestone.

A 40-year-old couple recently crossed the $1 million milestone despite looking like ordinary people, and they shared the details on Reddit. They don't drive luxury cars, live in a mansion, or do anything that you would expect from the stereotypical millionaire. After mentioning their financials, the couple shared how they reached the milestone and what others can do to achieve the same feat.

"We are by far one of the smallest homes on our street," the wife explained.

There's a lot to unpack in that statement and some of the other insights from the post.

Get Out Of Debt First

It's possible to build wealth once you get out of debt. The wife explains that she went into the marriage without any debt, and they worked together to pay off the husband's car and student loans after their first year of marriage.

Getting rid of debt allows you to focus on building wealth without worrying about interest accumulation. While some debt is good, such as a mortgage with a record-low interest rate, it's important to get rid of bad debt that isn't tied to assets, especially credit card debt.

The couple prioritized getting out of debt right away. This objective forces you to review your finances, get rid of unnecessary expenses, and look for ways to make additional income.

Save And Invest Regularly

The couple didn't stop once they became debt-free. The wife explained that they aggressively saved and invested their money after the husband was debt-free. They have been married for 13 years, so they have been diligently saving and investing for 12 years.

Assuming they invested in stocks, the couple got to enjoy more than a decade of compounding growth. They even set up their 7-year-old son for college with a 529 savings plan.

The couple didn't go deep into credit card debt or invite bad money habits into their lives after getting out of debt. Some people get out of debt and then go right back into debt. Building financial discipline and recognizing the effort it takes to become debt-free can ensure that you don't end up falling into debt again.

Live Below Your Means

Living below your means is a common strategy that can help you have a $1 million net worth earlier than your peers. The 40-year-old couple encouraged people to avoid lifestyle creep, but they went into detail about the measures they took to live within their means.

They have modest cars. One of them is a 2018 model, and the other car is a 2021 model. Both were used cars that the couple paid for with cash. Getting the latest car, taking out a lease, or buying luxury cars will add more expenses to your budget and limit your ability to grow wealth.

The couple also lives in a 1,800 square foot home that they say is one of the smallest homes on their street. They could afford a larger home, but opting for a smaller property reduces the monthly mortgage payments and other housing costs.

