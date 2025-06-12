Codie Sanchez Reveals The Best Way To Become Rich: 'If You Want To Attract Things, The Best Way To Get Them Is To Be Great Yourself'

Small business personality Codie Sanchez has made millions of dollars from her acquisitions while empowering people with the knowledge to enter Main Street businesses. She speaks with many people who want to make more money and have a bigger impact on the world, and she recently revealed the mindset you need to accomplish any goal.

"If you want to attract things, the best way to get them is to be great yourself," Sanchez stated.

Here's how you can use this mentality to reach long-term financial goals and grow your business.

Focus On How You Can Improve

We cannot control what happens in the world, but we can control our response and the actions we take. Focusing on what we control gives us more power to shape our worlds and attract the things that we desire.

Sanchez mentioned money, but she didn't only touch on finances. She also explained that you have to be a great partner if you want a great partner in your life. It takes a while to find the right partner or achieve long-term financial goals. However, you don't want to find yourself unprepared when a great partner or financial opportunity arrives.

If you commit to improving yourself each day, you have a better chance of success. Being great yourself will attract opportunities. You won't have to chase clients or a good partner if you establish yourself as a great individual in the areas that align with your goals.

What Would A Rich Person Do?

Although Sanchez touched on finding the right partner, most of the conversation focused on accumulating wealth. She implores people to ask themselves what a rich person would do. Asking yourself questions like these can spark better thoughts and inspire the right type of action.

Sanchez then explained what millionaires do based on her path to the big milestone and her conversations with other millionaires. She mentioned that rich people work harder than everyone else and surround themselves with people who elevate their lives. They are very intentional about who stays in their inner circle.

If you aren't sure what rich people would do, pay attention to how rich people like Sanchez conduct themselves. Notice their actions, who they surround themselves with, and what types of books they read. You can apply this approach to any area you want to become great at, not just wealth accumulation.

Break The Negative Stories You Have About Yourself

The TikTok clip ends with Sanchez explaining that you have to break negative stories you may have about yourself before they can take a tactic and do anything with it. Rewriting negative stories can help you feel more excited about future opportunities instead of thinking about how you fell short in the past.

You can change your perspective on negative stories by revisiting them and attempting to frame them in a positive light. Each negative experience teaches lessons and can help you become a better person.

Another option is to build small wins that change how you feel about yourself right now. You don't have to do something heroic to suddenly build positive momentum. Something simple like scheduling five social media posts for your personal brand can give you a sense of progress and flip the script in the process.

Are you rich? Here's what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock