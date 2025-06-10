'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Jeff Garlin Is Worth $20 Million — But Walked Out Of Gig Because They Gave Him $800 Check Instead Of Cash

You'd think a man worth $20 million wouldn't blink at a check for $800. You'd be wrong — if that man is Jeff Garlin.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star reportedly bailed on a stand-up show at the Calabasas Country Club in California last week after discovering the club planned to pay him with a check instead of the cold hard cash he'd asked for. According to Page Six, Garlin had agreed to do the gig — part of the club's recurring comedy night series — with the condition that his $800 fee be paid in actual bills. Not Venmo. Not direct deposit. Not a check. Just cash.

So when the check came out, Garlin did the opposite — he walked out.

"The crowd was pissed," a source told Page Six. "Most of them had come to see Jeff."

Roughly 40 people had shown up for the dinner-and-comedy event, nestled between bingo nights and brunches on the country club calendar. And while $800 may not exactly scream "headliner budget," fans weren't expecting the headliner to bail altogether — especially not one who, by most estimates, has a personal net worth of around $20 million.

But Page Six sources insist it wasn't about the money. "Jeff can be a very neurotic guy," one insider said. "He can get hung up on things."

To be fair, fans of Curb have seen this movie before — usually starring Larry David. But this time, it was Garlin in real life, making a very Curb-worthy exit over a principle few saw coming.

Garlin's comedy roots run deep — Second City in the '80s, followed by decades in TV, film, and voiceover work. He spent 10 seasons on The Goldbergs, voiced characters in Pixar hits like "Toy Story 3" and "WALL-E," and has been David's onscreen wingman through 12 seasons of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Outside the spotlight, Garlin has also shared more personal struggles. In 2022, he posted a photo to Instagram showing a black-and-white image of comedy legend Jack Benny reacting to Mad magazine, captioning it:

"Bipolar is a mother—. Sometimes it's just too much to deal with. I'm doing the best I can. This the first time that I've opened up about this."

He hasn't commented on the Calabasas incident. But one thing's for sure — Jeff Garlin doesn't bend. Especially not over an $800 check.

Unless it folds, don't even try.

