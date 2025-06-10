Jeff Bezos' Mom Enrolled Him in Football Because He Struggled With Other Kids — 'Barely Made the Weight Limit' But 2 Weeks Later, He Was Captain

You can only tell the "Bezos started Amazon in his garage" story so many times before it starts to feel like a corporate bedtime story. But long before the garage and the buff billionaire energy, Jeff Bezos was just a scrawny Texas kid who, according to his mom, "barely made the weight limit" to play youth football.

That detail — along with most of what follows — comes from "The Inner Jeff Bezos," a 1999 Wired profile that dug into the early years of the now-spacefaring mogul.

Don't Miss:

Jackie Bezos said her son wasn't always the most socially comfortable kid. To help him fit in, she and her husband signed him up for the high-stakes world of Texas football — and expected the worst. "I thought he was going to get creamed out there," she admitted. But just two weeks later, her undersized son was named defensive captain. Why? He was the only kid who could remember all the plays — not just his own, but the entire squad's. Of course, he was.

That same brainpower showed up in more geek-approved ways, too. In elementary school, Bezos enrolled in the Vanguard program at Houston's River Oaks Elementary, a magnet school for academically advanced students.

The Wired profile also mentioned how Julie Ray's 1977 book "Turning on Bright Minds" followed 12-year-old Jeff — pseudonym "Tim" — through a typical school day, describing him as "friendly but serious," and "possessed of general intellectual excellence." He was, notably, "not particularly gifted in leadership," though that might come as a surprise to his future employees and rocket engineers.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Today's Best Finance Deals

But if he wasn't a born leader, he was a born sci-fi addict. Once his school got access to a mainframe computer, Bezos and friends would spend hours playing a primitive Star Trek game, hunting down cloaked Klingons on a three-by-three matrix. Forget flag football — this is what real future billionaires were doing in the '70s.

By high school, Bezos had his eyes on the stars — literally. While other kids dreamed of becoming astronauts, he told people he planned to be a space entrepreneur. "He said the future of mankind is not on this planet, because we might be struck by something, and we better have a spaceship out there," recalled the father of his high school girlfriend, Rudolf Werner.

That might've sounded like sci-fi-fueled delusion back then — the kind of thing a teenager says after too many NASA brochures and not enough sleep — but Bezos wasn't bluffing. He attended a high school space initiative at NASA's Huntsville facility in Alabama, where his plans for a future among the stars started taking shape. According to his science teacher Bill McCreary, "Oh, he had ideas about space promotion!"

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Those ideas weren't about being the next astronaut on a shuttle. Bezos wanted to build the shuttle. Run the launchpad. Own the orbital infrastructure. And if you've seen Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket or his statements about colonizing space, well — that wasn't just a passing teenage obsession. It was a business plan in beta.

Even today, he hasn't let go of the big vision. When reminded in the Wired interview of his youthful warnings that Earth was vulnerable to extinction-level disasters, Bezos chuckled — but only for a second. "I wouldn't mind helping in some way," he said. "I do think we have all our eggs in one basket."

Read Next:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.

Image: Shutterstock