'Gross. I Got A Little Throw Up In My Mouth Now' — Man Tells Dave Ramsey He Bought An $11,000 Engagement Ring With 0% Interest Credit Card

Getting engaged is one of life's most exciting moments — unless your future bride ends up sharing the spotlight with a Bank of America balance transfer.

That's what happened when a young man called into "The Ramsey Show" to share the "smart" way he bought an $11,000 engagement ring: with a 0% introductory credit card offer. On paper, it looked brilliant. In practice, Dave Ramsey called it what it was: financial fantasy.

"You did a sweet and good thing," Ramsey told him. "A dumb and bad way."

The caller explained that he had $25,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account but chose to finance the ring using a 0% interest promo — because, hey, free money, right?

Wrong.

"Write a check today and pay off the card and place scissors across it and cut it up. Tada. That's it."

Ramsey didn't hold back. He mocked the man's mental gymnastics for trying to game the system to earn a little interest on the side.

"Do you know how much money you made in 60 days on this? Enough to buy a biscuit."

And that's being generous. When the caller tried to justify the decision by citing his 4% interest rate on savings, Ramsey did the math out loud.

"What's 4% of $10,000? That's $400 a year. Divide that by 12… you can't buy a pizza. Not in New York."

But the real gut-punch came when Dave took it personal — wedding style.

"You don't want to be putting that ring on her finger and be going, ‘Thank you, Bank of America.' Gross. That makes me… I got a little throw up in my mouth right now."

Why was Ramsey so fired up? Because he knows the trap.

"This is what Bank of America counts on. Once they've got your head in the noose, they pull the rope."

And he's not wrong. While 0% introductory APR offers can sound like a loophole worth exploiting, they come with fine print most people ignore. According to Bankrate, those offers typically expire in 15 to 21 months — and after that, the average APR on credit cards can spike to anywhere between 18.99% and 28.49%, depending on the issuer. One late payment can accelerate the switch, and suddenly, your "free" money turns into a high-interest balance with bite.

Even credit experts agree that it's not always worth the risk. Experian notes that while 0% interest promotions can work if you're extremely disciplined, any misstep can lead to big interest charges, and they're often used by banks to bait overconfident spenders into long-term debt.

So, moral of the story? If you're going to propose, do it with love — not a line of credit. As Ramsey puts it, "Do not play with these snakes. They will bite you."

Congratulations on the engagement… now go pay off the ring.

