'I Literally Have Almost No Money'—MrBeast Shocks Fans by Borrowing Wedding Funds from His Mom

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, recently surprised fans by revealing on X that he's borrowing money from his mother to pay for his upcoming wedding. The disclosure comes despite an estimated $1 billion net worth and a business empire reportedly valued at $5 billion, highlighting a paradox of the creator economy: being asset-rich but cash-poor.

The Creator Economy's Valuation vs. Liquidity Dilemma

"I literally have almost no money," MrBeast said in a June 2 post on X.. "I've just been reinvesting everything into content and ‘literally' had to borrow money from my mom to help with my wedding lol."

This comes as his businesses—collectively known as Beast Industries—were reported by Bloomberg in February to be raising funds at a $5 billion valuation.

"I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content," Donaldson continued. According to Business Insider, his business generated just under $500 million in revenue last year. This high spending is driven by projects like MrBeast’s Feastables snack brand and the Amazon Prime Video series, "Beast Games," which require substantial upfront capital. The show awarded a $10 million prize to its first-season winner—making it one of the most expensive game shows ever produced, Forbes reported.

A Modest Wedding for the World's Biggest YouTuber

Despite financial constraints, Donaldson and his fiancée, Thea Booysen, are opting for an intimate, low-key wedding. "This will definitely be more family and friends—definitely more private. I don't take much vacation because of how hard I work… It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things," MrBeast told People.

Booysen echoed the sentiment, telling the New York Post that they were considering holding the wedding on an island, away from public attention, and described the event as "nice but certainly intimate," focused on close family and friends.

MrBeast's Financial Reality: A Personal Perspective

Goldman Sachs estimates that the creator economy could reach $480 billion by 2027, powered by more than 50 million active creators. However, MrBeast's experience illustrates that building billion-dollar ventures may come at the cost of short-term personal liquidity.

Donaldson said on the "The Diary of a CEO" podcast that while he may be a billionaire "on paper," he has "less than a million dollars" in his actual bank account.

Image: Shutterstock