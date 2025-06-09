Graham Stephan Reveals How He Made His First Million: 'I Could Meet People That I Would Never Ordinarily Come Into Contact With.'

Before Graham Stephan became a YouTube sensation in the finance industry, he was a real estate agent who made millions of dollars by closing deals. He shared his story with Dave Ramsey and how becoming a real estate agent set him up for long-term success.

"I could meet people that I would never ordinarily come into contact with," Stephan explained.

Becoming a real estate agent in California allowed him to have more conversations with high-net-worth individuals. Then, his YouTube career allowed him to meet more people. Your network plays a key role in your success, but there are other insights Stephan brought up that can help with your goals.

Stephan Got His Real Estate License At 18

It didn't take long for Stephan to get into real estate. He admitted to not having good grades in high school and how it hampered his college chances. Instead of going the traditional route, he got his real estate license at 18 and started networking with fellow real estate agents.

That networking was Stephan's first taste of working with high-net-worth professionals in the industry. He mentioned that he fell in love with the entire process of becoming a real estate agent and never viewed it as work.

That's an important distinction. If you love what you do, it's easier to outwork the competition. That's part of the reason why Stephan has sold more than $130 million in residential real estate while owning multiple rental properties.

Out Hustle The Competition

"The opportunity was limitless," Stephan said when describing his work as a real estate agent.

One of the strengths of being a real estate agent is that your earnings are not tied to an annual salary. You will be rewarded for working extra, doing more prospecting, and expanding your network.

Some real estate agents make more than $1 million per year without big teams behind them. While it's easier said than done, Stephan's optimal location in Los Angeles made it easier to sell properties that commanded high asking prices.

Still, there are a lot of real estate agents in competitive markets like Los Angeles. Stephan had to work harder than his competition to get big deals and earn his first million.

Surround Yourself With Successful People

There's a popular saying that you become the average of the five people who you spend the most time with. The people in your life will influence how you think about your goals and yourself. That's why surrounding himself with successful real estate agents helped Stephan become successful as well.

It takes a lot of work to conduct numerous open houses, market properties, and fulfill all of the other responsibilities of being a real estate agent. Despite this workload, Stephan still committed to his YouTube channel before it made him significant money. The effort paid off since Stephan makes millions of dollars on YouTube each year.

Think about the type of person you want to become and surround yourself with people who are what you want to become. If you want to become financially successful, start listening to podcasts and watch videos that millionaires put out. Find people in your community who have achieved financial success, and if you can't find them in your community, it may be worth relocating.

