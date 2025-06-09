'Kids Don't Care, Can't Read': 10th Grade Teacher Quits, Blames Tech And Parents — Says 'I Don't Have A Lot Of Faith In Some Of These Kids'

A young English teacher's unfiltered goodbye is lighting up TikTok — and setting off alarms about the state of America's high schools.

In a raw, viral video, the 10th grade teacher doesn't hold back. After just three years in the classroom, she says she's done — and the reasons go way beyond pay. "This will not be my classroom after Friday," she began. "I am actually leaving the profession."

Why? According to her, it's because kids today can't read, won't write, and don't care. And she blames a mix of factors — from smartphones and AI tools like ChatGPT to a lack of guidance from older generations. "Technology is directly contributing to the literacy decrease we are seeing in this country right now," she said.

She's not talking about toddlers either — these are teenagers. "A lot of kids don't know how to read," she said. "They have had things read to them… These kids don't care. They don't care about making a difference in the world. They don't care about how to write a resume or cover letter — because ChatGPT will do it for them."

She says students roll their eyes and "throw tantrums" when asked to handwrite a basic paragraph. "We're talking five sentences," she said, stunned. "They get really, really unruly."

And movie days? Not what they used to be. "They want a movie on in the background for the noise while they scroll on their phones, put their headphones in, and look at TikTok," she said.

Despite being part of Gen Z herself — born in 1999 — she says she feels like a dinosaur. "Call me old-fashioned. I will be old-fashioned," she said. "But we are at the point where I really don't have a lot of faith in some of these kids that I teach."

The problem, she says, isn't just with students. She puts some of the blame on the adults. "I feel like the older generations have failed them because they haven't emphasized to them enough that learning how to read and write and use basic, basic, basic mathematic skills is important."

She's urging schools to "cut off technology from the kids until they go to college" and reinvest in textbooks, paper, and actual classroom learning — not digital shortcuts. "There is nothing wrong with using your budget on textbooks and workbooks and paper copies of things again," she said. "You've got to start getting rid of the technology and bringing back the things that worked."

Her parting words? "This generation is really tough. And I will admit that I'm just not cut out for it… I commend you. God bless. I wish I was stronger that way, but yeah."

