'You Can't Eat Bitcoin, But You Can Eat Tuna' — Robert Kiyosaki Called Canned Fish The 'Best Investment' And A Finance Guru Mocked Him For It

Back in June 2022, inflation was raging, the S&P 500 had officially slipped into a bear market, and Bitcoin had tanked below $20,000. While Wall Street debated whether it was a "soft landing" or a full-on disaster, Robert Kiyosaki had different advice: skip the gold and forget Bitcoin — buy canned tuna.

In a now-infamous post on X, the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author wrote:

"Best INVESTMENT: Cans of Tuna Fish. Inflation about to take off. Best investments are cans of tuna & baked beans. You can't eat gold, silver, or Bitcoin. You can eat cans of tuna and baked beans. Food most important. Starvation next problem. Invest in the solution. Take care."

Don't Miss:

Kiyosaki has never shied away from alarm bells. He's long warned of "fake money," an inevitable market collapse, and the downfall of the Federal Reserve. But the tuna tweet hit differently. In the middle of a historic inflation spike — 9.1% in June 2022 — and widespread panic over rate hikes, the idea of hoarding baked beans as a hedge suddenly didn't sound that absurd.

Until it did.

Fast-forward to 2025: Bitcoin has smashed past $100,000, hitting an all-time high of $111,970 in May. Gold and silver have climbed as well, and the market — while still volatile — has staged a furious rebound. Tuna, meanwhile, hasn't exactly doubled in value. Unless you count the price of a Costco pack during a supply chain scare.

Today's Best Finance Deals

That brings us to the punchline.

Trending: Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.

Ramit Sethi — author of "I Will Teach You To Be Rich," host of a Netflix series, and a finance YouTuber known for calling out bad money advice — resurfaced the tweet with a sarcastic follow-up:

"Robert what about the cans of tuna fish that you told us were the best investment?? I put my life savings into them as you advised! Please let me know if that was a good decision!!"

Whether or not anyone actually bet their future on StarKist is beside the point. The exchange highlights a very real tension: in a world where financial advice gets more extreme by the day, sometimes the safest investment might just be a little skepticism.

Or at the very least, a diversified pantry.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock