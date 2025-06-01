Jim Cramer Predicts We're Headed To 'Prices We're Not Used To' – Says You Should Invest At Least $50 a Month to Tackle Financial Uncertainty

Jim Cramer, one of the most prominent hosts in financial television, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his CNBC show "Mad Money."

In an interview with NBC's "Today" last month, Cramer reflected on two decades of his show and explained why he believes it resonated with the general public. He was asked to give advice on tackling financial uncertainty as Americans brace for the impact of tariffs. Cramer said when he started his show, it was not a "great time" for the economy, but investors who stayed in the market "did great." Cramer urged people to keep investing despite broader market headwinds.

"Same thing is going to go on here," Cramer said. "Stay the course. And if it gets too crazy, just continue to stay the course. Put more money in. $50 a month. Okay? $50 a month is a great amount."

When asked where investors should put their money, Cramer said people should start with an S&P fund.

"Never, ever lose faith in the country. Remember the country and the market — they’re very separate from what happens in Washington," he added.

Cramer Says ‘Bad Stuff' Incoming

Cramer expects a lot of "bad stuff" in the weeks ahead due to inflation. However, he believes that it would not "last forever."

"It will be tough on the regular person because you’re not going to be making enough to cover what is basically a tax," Cramer said. "And I’m not saying Republican or Democrat. I’m just telling the truth."

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, but warned that inflation could increase due to the impact of tariffs.

"If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they're likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference at the time.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in a recent interview with CNBC that the economy and policies are in a lot of flux and pointed to inflation risks.

"I worry a lot about the inflation side, and mainly because we're seeing expectations move in a troublesome way," Bostic said.

Asked whether he believes we are headed for a recession, Cramer said "absolutely not," adding that the US is poised to see strong jobs growth.

"But we’ll be headed for prices that we’re not used to seeing," he said.

