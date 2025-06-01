Grant Cardone Says Nancy Pelosi's $120 Million Net Worth Defies Life And Math — 'She'd Need To Be 33,000 Years Old' On A $179,000 Salary

It's not every day someone casually accuses a former Speaker of the House of defying both math and mortality — but then again, Grant Cardone isn't known for pulling punches.

In an interview last year with DJ Vlad, Cardone took aim at Nancy Pelosi's reported wealth, questioning how a public servant making $179,000 a year could be worth $120 million. "You can't do the math on it," he said flatly. "She would have to be 33,000 years old or something." After revising, he settled on a more "reasonable" estimate: "She would have to be on Earth 3,300 years," he said, in order to turn her salary into the fortune she's reported to have.

Cardone didn't stop there. Factoring in taxes and cost of living, he added, "She's probably paying 50% in taxes… So she's making $89,000 a year, bro. She's worth $120 million minimum. She would have to be 1,500 years old if she never spent one penny."

The math may have been delivered with a smirk, but the underlying message wasn't a joke: "If you make $179,000 a year, you will never be a millionaire — much less worth $120 million." He went on to call out both parties for profiting off insider knowledge, saying, "There's a whole bunch of them… Republicans and Democrats."

His proposed solution? Cut Congressional salaries to the median American wage and ban trading altogether: "If you're in Congress or Senate… you cannot insider trade. Period. In fact, you cannot trade at all."

At the time of the interview, Pelosi's net worth was estimated around $120 million — but today, it's significantly higher. As of early 2025, Pelosi's net worth is estimated to be between $246.8 million and $259 million, according to Quiver Quantitative. That's more than double what Cardone was reacting to just a year ago.

Much of the wealth is tied to savvy and controversial investments in tech stocks and real estate, largely managed by her husband, Paul Pelosi. While there's no direct evidence of insider trading, public skepticism has remained high — and the numbers haven't exactly helped.

Cardone may have been using hyperbole when he joked that Pelosi would need to be 3,300 years old to earn her wealth. But if the trajectory of her portfolio is any indication, she's aging just fine — and so is her net worth.

Image: Shutterstock