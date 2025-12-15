Ramsey Show Caller Ends Engagement Over Money Red Flags: Hosts Say 'Bullet Dodged' By Choosing Financial Stability

A caller to The Ramsey Show said she ended her engagement after recognizing long-term financial incompatibilities with her fiancé, prompting hosts to praise her decision and stress the importance of financial responsibility.

Red Flags In Relationships: Overspending And Job Instability

On Sunday, Briana told co-hosts Jade Warshaw and George Kamel that while she has always been disciplined with saving and planning, her fiancé struggled to maintain steady employment and frequently overspent.

"He can’t hold a job just because the market’s been so Unsteady," she said.

Kamel agreed, noting, "bullet dodged cuz this is it’s either this or a divorce later on. I’d rather, you know, nip it in the bud."

Warshaw added, "So many people ignore red flags,“ adding, “You made the choice. You had enough time to see a track record."

Taking Responsibility And Rebuilding Financial Security

Briana also admitted she incurred debt during the relationship, purchasing a $50,000 Mazda CX-70 while covering shared expenses.

Kamel advised taking responsibility for those choices and suggested, "Sell that car as soon as possible," and Focus on putting yourself in a strong financial position.

Warshaw emphasized that her primary concern was her fiancé's lack of motivation and steady income.

Ramsey Highlights Financial Boundaries And Smart Career Moves

A 25-year-old husband from Birmingham, Alabama, faced criticism on The Ramsey Show after his wife, Brittany, 23, said he let his mother take over their household budget, ignoring her objections.

Dave Ramsey called it a "boundary violation," and co-host Rachel Cruze recommended marriage counseling due to his lack of respect.

In another case, Ramsey advised Courtney, whose husband planned to quit his job to return to school full-time, cutting their income in half.

He approved the plan but stressed the need for agreement, aggressive saving, and pursuing a practical, marketable degree, calling the education a key long-term investment.

