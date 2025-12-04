Dave Ramsey Slams 'Illogical' Father Trying To Bribe Son Into Giving Up $300,000 Inheritance: 'What Planet Does He Live On...?'

A tense call to The Ramsey Show turned explosive when a young man revealed that his father was pressuring him to surrender a six-figure inheritance in exchange for a few thousand dollars upfront.

Father Pushes Son To Release $300,000 Trust

On Wednesday, a caller identified as Jack explained that his late grandfather had created a trust for his three children, with two receiving lump sums and Jack's father receiving annual payments due to a history of poor financial decisions.

When Jack's father dies, the remaining amount, estimated between $250,000 and $300,000, will go to Jack.

Jack said his 63-year-old father, a practicing lawyer, is pressuring him to sign documents releasing the trust so he can renovate his home and buy a new car.

In return, he has offered Jack between $5,000 and $10,000 upfront.

Ramsey Calls Proposal ‘Illogical,’ Warns Of Manipulation

Financial expert Dave Ramsey was stunned by the request. "You’re going to trade. He’s asking you to trade $300,000 for 5,000 bucks.“

“he’s so illogical.” He added, “What planet does he live on that he thinks you would do that?" calling the father's expectations "bizarre."

Jack admitted he doubted any money would remain if his father accessed the full lump sum.

Co-host Ken Coleman asked Jack to clarify whether he was being threatened or bribed, prompting Jack to explain that the pressure came through repeated cash offers.

Ramsey later compared the dynamic to "petting a crocodile… And hoping you don’t get your arm bit off," warning Jack to expect an emotional backlash when he refuses.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No ‘Kindle Killer' And He's Still Turning The Page On Apple: ‘You Don't Understand My Audience.'

Ramsey Advises Couple On $50,000 Debt And Family Challenges

Callers turned to The Ramsey Show for guidance on finances and family conflicts.

A Minnesota couple in their 40s faced $50,000 in debt while balancing multiple jobs and ongoing family counseling.

Hosts Jade Warshaw and Ken Coleman advised preserving their $1,000 counseling budget and using a zero-based budget through EveryDollar to pay down debt.

In another episode, 25-year-old Jacob called about his girlfriend's mother, threatening to withhold family land over perceived financial irresponsibility.

Ramsey warned that accepting gifts tied to manipulation could cause long-term tension and urged him to set firm boundaries.