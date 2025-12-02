Dave Ramsey Experts Offer Guidance To Minnesota Family Struggling With $50,000 Debt, Counseling Expenses

A Minnesota couple in their 40s turned to The Ramsey Show for advice after discovering $50,000 in debt and struggling to balance finances with ongoing family counseling.

Couple Faces $50,000 Debt

On Monday, Caller Jenny, 45, told Dave Ramsey co-hosts Jade Warshaw and Ken Coleman that she and her 51-year-old husband are dealing with $50,000 in debt, including a car loan, credit cards, and medical bills.



The couple has been working multiple jobs while attending counseling for past trauma.



"We’re trying to get our money right, but we’re trying to get everything else right in our life at the same time," Jenny said.

Ramsey Experts Stress Budgeting And Emotional Healing As Key Steps

Coleman asked about the husband's past secrecy with debt, clarifying it wasn't deliberate financial infidelity.



Jenny explained, "It wasn't like he was out spending stuff… I just felt like I was supposed to be the submissive wife and not really involved in the money."



Warshaw emphasized that protecting their $1,000 monthly counseling budget was critical, saying, "You have to be a well person. That's like me telling you walking the baby steps is not an excuse to eat ramen noodles."



The hosts also guided the couple on a zero-based budget using EveryDollar and setting consistent monthly payments toward debt.

See Also: Ronald Reagan ‘Didn’t Love Tariffs,’ Says Economist Paul Krugman: He Repeatedly Emphasized ‘The Virtues of Free Trade’

Ramsey Advice On Debt Management

Ramsey offers guidance on managing debt and making intentional spending decisions.

In October, a family of 11 faced $50,000 in debt, mostly from sports and extracurricular activities, with father James explaining they spent about $25,000 per year while his wife resisted scaling back.

Ramsey and co-host Coleman emphasized that the real issue was a lack of shared financial strategy, urging the couple to create a joint budget and address underlying marital tension before tackling debt.

In another segment, caller Kevin sought advice on spending on small luxuries, like an upgraded airline seat, without overspending.

Dr. John Delony reassured him that paying for comfort was acceptable if it improved well-being.

Co-host Warshaw introduced a five-step "green lights" checklist: being out of debt, budgeting, having proper insurance, saving for the future, and prioritizing generosity before splurging on experiences or upgrades that enhance life quality.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ II.studio