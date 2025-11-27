Dave Ramsey Co-Hosts Stunned As Caller Reveals Husband Hid Secret Auto Loan For Addicted Coworker For 3 Years

A caller's emotional admission that her husband secretly co-signed a $20,000 auto loan for an addicted coworker left Dave Ramsey's co-hosts confronting a financial crisis intertwined with a deeply strained marriage.

Secret Auto Loan For Addicted Coworker

A caller identified as Sharon told The Ramsey Show on Wednesday that she discovered her husband had hidden a significant financial decision for three years.

"Three days ago, I found out that he had been keeping a secret," she said. "He co-signed on an auto loan with a coworker that I have never met,” Sharon said.

She added, “That coworker who he doesn’t even work with him anymore is struggling with addiction."

Sharon said the vehicle is likely "in bad shape," adding, "They think they would get $5,000 for it at auction," far below the estimated $20,000 to $21,000 still owed.

Ramsey Co-Hosts Warn Hidden Debt Reflects Deeper Relationship Damage

Co-host Jade Warshaw reacted to Sharon's exhaustion. "What I’m hearing on your end is a woman who’s almost done," she said.

Sharon admitted this wasn't an isolated issue. "Every time I try to get ahead… he’s a bit too much of a nice guy making the wrong decisions," she said.

Co-host Ken Coleman questioned whether the husband's repeated behavior pointed to emotional wounds.

"Is this a character issue only or is this he’s got some type of trauma?" he asked, later describing him as an "unhealthy pleaser."

Both hosts urged the couple to pursue counseling. "If you want to be in this marriage, we have to get this solved," Coleman said.

Ramsey Warned About Co-Signing Loans

Ramsey recently used caller stories to highlight the dangers of co-signing loans and the importance of personal responsibility.

Last week, Jessica from Illinois asked about her 22-year-old daughter's $12,000 co-signed car loan while managing $20,000 in credit-card debt.

Ramsey advised paying off the credit cards first and warned that co-signing was a "financial trap" and a risky financial decision.

Last month, Ramsey advised 27-year-old Toby, who faced $14,000 in debt, homelessness, and unemployment, that bankruptcy would not solve his problems.

Ramsey emphasized that Toby's financial struggles reflected deeper life challenges and urged him to find stable work, maintain sobriety, and seek support.

