Peter Lynch on AI Stocks: 'I Literally Couldn't Pronounce Nvidia Until About Eight Months Ago'

Esteemed investor Peter Lynch has stated that he does not hold any artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, despite the sector’s recent surge. Lynch, who is well-known for his successful stint at the Fidelity Magellan Fund during the 1980s, disclosed his views on a podcast.

Last month, Lynch confessed during his appearance on “The Compound and Friends” podcast that his portfolio does not include any AI stocks.

"I have zero AI stocks. I literally couldn't pronounce Nvidia until about eight months ago," he said during the conversation.

Lynch, who managed an average annual return of 29.2% during his 13-year tenure at Magellan, has been watching the AI surge from the periphery. He refrained from discussing his current portfolio or his preferred stocks, citing Fidelity’s rules.

When questioned if investors have over-pursued the AI trade, Lynch responded that he had “no idea.” He underscored the significance of comprehending the companies one invests in, a concept he fervently promotes in his book “One Up on Wall Street.”

Also Read: Peter Lynch’s Investing Tip: If an 11-Year-Old Doesn’t Get It, Maybe You Don’t Either

He also admitted to having a limited understanding of technology, describing himself as the lowest tech guy. "I'm the lowest tech guy ever. I can't do anything with computers. I just have yellow pads," he said.

Lynch offered reassurance to employees worried about AI taking over their jobs, stating, “It’s a great country. We’re creative.”

His remarks are timely, given warnings from executives at companies like Walmart and Accenture about AI’s potential to significantly transform their workforces.

Lynch’s stance on AI stocks is noteworthy given his successful track record as an investor. His lack of investment in the AI sector, despite its recent boom, could be indicative of his investment philosophy of understanding a company thoroughly before investing.

This approach, as he advocates in his book, could serve as a reminder to investors to not get carried away by the hype around a sector and to invest based on a deep understanding of the company and the industry.

Read Next

Investment Guru Peter Lynch: ‘Often Great Investments Are The Ones Where Everyone Else Will Think You Are Crazy'