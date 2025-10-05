Kevin O'Leary Slams Dave Ramsey As 'Moronic,' Urges Women To Sign Prenups To Protect Financial Independence, Avoid Divorce Pitfalls

Investor Kevin O'Leary slammed financial guru Dave Ramsey's warnings against prenups, insisting that women should protect their financial independence before marriage as a standard practice, not a warning sign.

O'Leary Calls Dave Ramsey's Advice Against Prenups ‘Moronic‘

O'Leary, best known as a Shark Tank judge, criticized Ramsey's long-standing advice against prenups in a conversation with Moneywise last week, calling it "moronic" and "the stupidest idea I've ever heard."

Ramsey has warned that prenups "cheapens the whole affair and puts a dollar figure to it," suggesting they could undermine a marriage.

Prenups Protect Women's Financial Independence, Says O'Leary

O'Leary argues that prenups allow individuals, particularly women, to maintain financial independence.

"A woman should never, ever give up her financial independence," he said, praising HelloPrenup, a platform he invested in that helps couples create agreements fairly.

He added, "It really makes women understand that they need to maintain their own financial identity their entire life. Never merge it in with their husband's."

He stressed the importance of keeping personal savings, credit, and investments separate to ensure a prenup holds up in court.

"It’s OK to share a credit card and each put 2,500 bucks into it a month, but your entire savings, your credit rating, your own credit card, your own investments, your own savings account, whatever it is, it has to stay in your name," O'Leary said.

O'Leary Warns Financial Stress Is the Biggest Threat To Modern Marriages

In June, O'Leary said financial stress threatened marriages more than infidelity, calling money the "first child" couples face.

He urged couples to discuss spending habits, ambition, and long-term goals early in the relationship, ideally by the third date, and recommended choosing a partner with balanced financial habits.

O'Leary also reflected on raising a family while building wealth, admitting he worked nonstop during his children's early years while his wife managed most parenting duties.

He stressed that being a strong financial provider was essential for family stability, noting, "Part of the whole financial issue of marriage is you got to provide, you have to take care of your family. That's mandate number one."

