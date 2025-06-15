'I Worked Nonstop While My Kids Were Growing Up,' Says Kevin O'Leary. He Credits His Marriage's Survival To Eliminating Financial Stress

Investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful” on “Shark Tank,” recently opened up about the cost of building wealth while raising a family.

In a post on X, O'Leary admitted that while he was constantly working during his children's younger years, he believes his role as a provider was equally important.

Providing Over Presence

“I worked nonstop while my kids were growing up. My wife did the heavy lifting at home,” he wrote. “But I was a provider, and that matters.”

In the video, he expanded on this, saying, “It's always a really tough decision … you’re often not there for your kids while they’re growing up, because during those formative years, you’re just working. That was my case. So my wife did a great job in raising my kids, but I was a great provider.”

O’Leary emphasized that financial contribution plays a major role in family stability. “That's key too. I mean, part of the whole financial issue of marriage is you got to provide, you have to take care of your family. That’s mandate number one.”

He also made it known what he believes is the biggest threat to a marriage. “If you have financial stress in a marriage, you’re going to get divorced. It’s the No. 1 reason people get divorced, not infidelity. It’s financial stress.”

When rating himself, O'Leary said, “I would say when my kids were young, I was probably a six out of 10, but as a provider, I’m taking 10 out of 10 for that.”

Solving Problems, Not Chasing Money

In a separate YouTube video from last year, O’Leary shared his philosophy on building wealth. According to him, the fastest way to make a million dollars is to earn your first $10,000. After that, things become more scalable.

But O'Leary says it's not just about money. “People get wealthy not by pursuing money out of greed, but by pursuing a passion around a problem-solving exercise. That’s what business is all about.”

He encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on real needs. “Think about that. Try and find something that’s a pain point that you know everybody has and then provide the product or service that solves for that.”

He says the model works at every scale: “That’s how you make a million. That’s how you make 5 million. That’s how you make 100 million. That’s how you make a billion.”

O'Leary also pointed out that social media is a powerful tool for building a business today, even if the work remains hard.

