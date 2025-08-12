Dave Ramsey Advises Caller Feeling Guilty Over $150,000 Inheritance After Estranged Sister Left Out Of Will—Says Money Won't Fix A Broken Relationship

Financial expert Dave Ramsey urged a listener to set aside guilt and avoid using inheritance money as a bargaining chip for family reconciliation.

Caller Says Estranged Sister Was Left Out Of Will, Learns At Funeral

In August, on The Ramsey Show, a caller named Cody described inheriting roughly $150,000 in cash and investments after his mother's death.

His older sister, estranged from the family for about a decade, was intentionally left out of the will, a fact she discovered at the funeral. Cody admitted he felt guilty and considered giving her part of his share to mend the relationship.

"That's painful. I'm sorry," Ramsey told him, adding that the situation should have been addressed while the mother was alive. "You didn't do this. Your mom did this. If your sister wants to be angry with someone, it would be with your mom."

Ramsey Says Inheritance Is ‘Not An Entitlement‘

Co-host Rachel Cruze echoed the sentiment: "It feels like she has to be paid to get back into the family. That feels weird to me."

Ramsey warned that "money won't do that. It will not mend a relationship," comparing it to "buying" affection, which he called a counterfeit connection.

He also stressed that inheritance is "not an entitlement" and that changing the will's intent would be "somewhat unethical."

Caller Hides $1Million Inheritance, Weighs Helping Fiancée's Parents In Debt

Earlier, a 26-year-old law student named Nathaniel called The Ramsey Show seeking advice on whether to help his fiancée's parents, who are $25,000 in debt after a failed investment.

Nathaniel, who inherited $1 million and keeps it in a low-risk trust, has not told his fiancée or her parents about the inheritance. With marriage approaching, he struggled over whether withholding financial help would be wrong, given that the debt came from the parents’ mortgaging their fully paid-off apartment for a risky venture.

Ramsey and co-host Jade Warshaw told Nathaniel that honesty with his fiancée comes before any financial issue, urging him to have an open conversation right away.

Caller Inherits $14 Million, Discovers Family Friend Was Likely His Father

Once, a 31-year-old caller stunned The Ramsey Show hosts John Delony and George Kamel by revealing he had unexpectedly inherited between $10 million and $14 million from a man he believed was just a family friend, only to learn through the will that the man was likely his biological father.

The caller had never met him, though he received annual birthday cards growing up, with his mother brushing off questions. Now legally recognized as his son, he is also responsible for arranging the funeral.

The duo laid out a list of practical next steps: bring on a lawyer, therapist, certified public accountant, investment advisor, insurance broker, and eventually a real estate agent. The caller noted he does not currently own a home.

