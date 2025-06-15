A Dave Ramsey Caller Says He Inherited A Fortune From A 'Family Friend' Who Turned Out To Be His Father. 'It's Been A Wild Week For Me'

A caller on “The Ramsey Show” shocked hosts John Delony and George Kamel with a story that was equal parts financial windfall and family bombshell. The 31-year-old man revealed that he had unexpectedly inherited millions from a man he thought was just a family friend. “It’s been a wild week and a half, two weeks for me,” the caller said.

Learning The Truth After Decades Of Silence

“A couple of weeks ago, my mother flew out from California to Nashville to see me in person,” the caller began. She broke the news that a longtime family friend had passed away and named both her and her son in his will. According to the attorney handling the estate, it was worth somewhere between $10 million and $14 million.

That wasn't the only surprise. “Now, in the will, he’s designated me as his son,” the caller said. He added that he had never met the man, though he had received birthday cards from him every year. When he had asked about the cards growing up, his mother simply said, “He’s just a friend of mine. Don’t worry about it.”

The truth came out only after the man's death: the family friend was likely his biological father.

“Every single part of your life is different now than it was this time last week,” Delony told the caller. “Any attempt you try to make to ‘get back to the way it was’… is a choice to be miserable.”

The caller said he was now helping arrange the funeral because, as the legally recognized next of kin, he had to step in.

The Money Is In A Trust

The inheritance is not a lump sum. Instead, it's in a trust made up mostly of stocks and mutual funds. “Me and my mom are splitting the dividends, the interest, and whatever income that trust brings in,” he explained. “It’s about, on average, according to the lawyer, about half a million a year.”

He and his mother will each receive $250,000 annually. When his mother passes away, her portion will transfer to him. When he turns 60, the trust will close and he'll inherit the principal.

Delony advised the caller to hire his own attorney “before the day is over.” “Not this trust, not somebody who was dishonest enough to not come out and tell you that they’re your father for 30 years, not your mom who did not tell you the truth,” he said. “I would have somebody else who is working for you.”

Kamel jumped in with a list of practical next steps: hiring a lawyer, a therapist, a certified public accountant, an investment professional, an insurance broker, and eventually, a real estate agent. The caller said he currently doesn't own a home.

“The first thing I would do is nothing,” Kamel added. “Just grieve all of this. Feel it all.”

Hard Truths And Long Roads

The caller said his mom described the man as someone who “couldn’t commit” but was not a bad guy.

Delony pushed back. “Michael, I’m the father of two kids. He was not a good man,” he said. “Good men, they go to war for their kids.”

He ended on a heartfelt note: “You are worth having a dad around. And I’m sorry you didn’t have that.”

