Mark Tilbury Says the Best Investment You Can Make Isn't in Stocks or Crypto—'That One's Priceless'

Are you making the right investments for your long-term goals? It's a question we should all ponder as we're loading up on stocks, saving for a down payment, and dabbling in crypto.

While these can be good investments, there is one investment that tops them all. Financial guru Mark Tilbury recently said in a TikTok video.

"That one's priceless," he explained.

Tilbury is talking about investing in yourself. While you should still buy assets like stocks and real estate, regularly investing in yourself is the best path to wealth.

Growing Your Income Is More Important Than Growing Your Portfolio

Although it's nice to see your portfolio go up by 10% in one month, it's not much money if you only have a $1,000 portfolio. Regularly investing will grow your portfolio and eventually turn those 10% gains into something much larger.

However, the best way to grow your portfolio is by increasing your income. Your portfolio will grow much larger if you can invest $5,000 per month instead of only investing $1,000 per month. A 10% return on a $1 million portfolio will do more for your wealth than a 100% return on a $10,000 portfolio.

Investing in yourself is one of the best ways to grow your income. You can invest in developing new career skills, taking online courses with certifications, and learning how to run a business. Accumulating and implementing knowledge can do more for your net worth than taking your spare change and putting it into stocks.

Investing In Yourself Creates More Possibilities

When you invest in yourself, you start to see new possibilities that aren't available if you don't invest in yourself. For instance, if you get a certification in a high-demand skill like cybersecurity, you can suddenly explore new career opportunities.

Investing in yourself also means believing in yourself. Some people job hop after a few years of working at the same company to boost their earnings. While some people may get an annual 3% raise, you can likely get a much higher salary bump if you switch employers.

You don't have those possibilities if you remain content and avoid making investments in yourself. While stocks, crypto, and real estate can continue to appreciate, your ability to compound your earnings can lead to a much higher net worth in the long run.

Investing In Yourself Doesn't Stop With Your Finances

Investing in yourself isn't all about developing career skills, working on side hustles, and maximizing your income. It's also about investing in experiences that make you a better person and enrich your life.

Volunteering for a good cause is an investment in yourself that allows you to help others. Going on a vacation is an investment in building up your experiences. You can also invest in yourself by learning a new language, which can increase your memory and problem-solving skills.

Embarking on goals that you have held on to for several years can be incredibly fulfilling, even if these goals aren't correlated with your career. However, the successes and momentum you build toward these types of goals can translate into career growth.

You have many ways to invest in yourself. Some of them directly translate into higher earnings, while others may have an indirect benefit on how much you earn.

