Plumber Wants To Leave Portland, Oregon And His Wife Behind To Start A Business. He Asks 'The Ramsey Show,' Would That Make Me A Bad Husband?

A young plumber named Camron called into “The Ramsey Show” with a tough question: Would it make him a bad husband to move away from his wife so he could start a business in his hometown?

He’s burned out in Portland, Oregon, and wants to return to Carson City, Nevada, where he already has his plumbing license, an LLC, and a network of contacts. His wife, however, is in graduate school to become a physician assistant and has about 18 months left, most of it clinical rotations that could send her across the country.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

“She’s Not A Huge Fan Of The Idea”

Camron admitted his wife isn’t on board with the plan. “She’s not a huge fan of the idea,” he said. That alone was enough for co-host Ken Coleman to shut it down.

“You called, I’m going to shoot you really straight. That’s what you want, correct?” Coleman asked. “I think this is a horrible idea.”

Coleman gave three reasons. First, the relationship is key, and his wife is clearly not comfortable with the idea. Second, plumbers are in high demand everywhere, so he could easily start a business where he lives now. And third, her future location is unknown, meaning he could set up in Carson City only for her to get a job somewhere far away.

“Starting the business somewhere else in your hometown to escape some difficult people is not the right solution,” Coleman said. “I just don’t think you’ve thought it through because I think there’s a lot of emotion there.”

He also emphasized that burnout, while real, shouldn’t drive a major life decision that could strain a marriage. Instead, Coleman suggested that Camron use his existing skills to build something locally, where he could stay close to his wife and still pursue self-employment.

Trending: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

“Suck It Up”

Then Camron mentioned something that made both hosts react even more strongly.

“How long have you guys been married?” co-host Rachel Cruze asked.

“Friday will be our one-year anniversary,” Camron replied.

“Oh dude, oh no. Don’t do this,” Cruze said. “This is an absolute nuclear no way.”

“Suck it up,” Coleman added.

Cruze explained that marriage, especially in its early years, requires unity and shared decisions. She pointed out that once his wife is finished with school, they can decide together where to live, and he can still pursue his business dreams. “Someone in the medical field and a plumber? Y’all are going to make a lot of money,” Cruze said.

She encouraged Camron to consider this short period as a foundation-building time. Instead of focusing on what he's missing in Portland, he could prepare for the future by gaining experience, saving money, and building stability as a couple.

Their bottom line of the call is to stay put, stick together, and start the business later, together.

See Next:

Image: Shutterstock