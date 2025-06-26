'None Of That Matters' — Kevin O'Leary Says You Might Have To Sacrifice Your Marriage, Your Dog, And Even Your Mom's Love To Succeed

Entrepreneurs sign up for sacrifice—just ask Elon Musk, who said 2008 was "the worst year of my life" and that on the Sunday before Christmas, he thought he was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, calling it "pretty, pretty dark."

Whether you're building rockets or selling socks, the cost of chasing success can be brutal.

But Kevin O'Leary—also known as "Mr. Wonderful"—took that sentiment to a whole new level in 2023 when he posted a now-infamous message on X that felt less motivational and more like a cold splash of espresso to the face.

"You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like."

Naturally, the backlash came fast. Social media users didn't exactly crown him king of hustle culture. Comments poured in, calling the post "soulless," "sad" and even the rationalization of a man trying to convince himself it was worth it.

One user suggested he must've sold his soul. Another assumed it had to be a hack—until realizing, nope, just Kevin being Kevin.

But instead of walking it back or blaming poor phrasing, O'Leary doubled down. Days later, he followed up with:

"I don't understand all the blowback because of my comments on #hardwork #commitment & #sacrifice. If you are not willing to work 25 hours a day eight days a week don't bother asking me for an #investment. You are not an #entrepreneur."

Then he brought that same energy to a CNN interview, where he looked straight into the camera and stood firm:

"If you're an entrepreneur, you know exactly what I'm talking about… You have to win when you're young and sacrifice everything so that you achieve freedom for your whole family later in life."

Cold? Maybe. Harsh? Definitely. But to O'Leary, sacrifice isn't just part of the game—it is the game. And while most people hope their path to success won't involve alienating their dog, their spouse, and their mom, he's making the case that freedom comes with a price tag most aren't willing to pay.

Still, not everyone wants to "hustle harder." Some people want balance. Others prefer to keep their family, their sanity, and their weekends. And some would rather invest in someone else's startup than sacrifice their own relationships to build one.

O'Leary may not be wrong about the cost of success—but whether it's worth it? That's a personal decision. Just don't expect him to hand out sympathy… or investment checks.

